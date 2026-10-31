Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 1

Hard times are finally coming to an end for three zodiac signs this Sunday. The Last Quarter Moon in Leo gives them each the little push they needed to do things differently.

It's easy to get stuck in a rut and easier still to get nice and comfy in that rut. Until you realize just how deep you've gotten into it, that is. Normally it's daunting to have to try to figure out what's next. But the Leo Moon energy on November 1 is inspiring. It taps into that place within us that reminds us there's more to life than this. It's time to try a new tactic. It's time to break free and try something new. Go for it!

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1. Gemini

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The Last Quarter Moon in Leo registers in your world as a last chance of sorts. You feel something mentally going on (thank you, Mercury retrograde!). You've known for a while you need to address it but it hasn't been very clear just how yet.

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It's as if this first November day is a signpost that lets you know there's a crossing up ahead. You need to move. You need to break free already. And you know it, Gemini.

The plan has been in place for so long that you don't even like to look at it anymore. But you desperately want to do good by yourself. On Sunday, you recognize that it's time. Time to leave your comfort zone behind. The hard times are over!

2. Scorpio

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What you're up against during the Last Quarter Moon in Leo on November 1 is the idea that you only have just so much time left to uphold a promise you made to yourself. And in true Scorpio fashion, you fully intend to follow through.

The problem is that Mercury retrograde in your sign has slowed you down a bit. Being that there were essentially no consequences (yet), you just flowed with it casually. That's all well and good. But with a New Moon in your sign approaching, so is the deadline to fulfill your promise.

Well, here's your big opportunity, Scorpio. It's time to break out of these hard times and get the job done. You always do!

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3. Aquarius

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Life is good and you are surely grateful for it. It's about as exciting as you make it. But this Last Quarter Moon in Leo gives you a sense that something is missing.

Deep inside, you know what it is. It's as if there's something about this Leo Moon that reminds you that you are not fulfilled. More than that, it makes any places you are faking it abundantly clear.

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Not a bad thing. It's actually quite good. You got too comfortable with settling for less. On November 1, you're inspired to break out of that mindset and go for the real gold. Good luck, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.