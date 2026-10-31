3 Zodiac Signs Start The Month On A Positive Note On November 1, 2026

Welcome to November. We love November! There's a lot going on this month, and so much of it is exciting.

We can't help but feel as if this month is the start of something special, even though it's nearing the end of the year. During the Leo Moon, the feeling of positivity is palpable. We are in it to win it, and when victory is ours, we celebrate. What a positive way to start the month!

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

There is something so fresh about the first day of a new month for you, Leo. And with the Moon in your sign on the first of November, this is a feeling you want to capitalize on. You can make something great out of this, and you know it.

Your enthusiasm is contagious and you'll find that team work plays a large role in this day. You're gathering people around you, so you can accomplish something great together. Even better, you're having fun while you do it.

You want what is best for everyone around you, and you know how to help others achieve their goals. If they help you achieve yours too, then that's a plus! You're starting the month out on a fantastic note, with great vision. Nicely done!

Advertisement

2. Aries

Design: YourTango

You're starting this month out on a high note, Aries. That's mostly because you learned so much from the first ten months of the year. You know what worked, and what didn't, and you definitely don't want a repeat performance of the latter.

Advertisement

You are ready for change and you feel stoked about making it happen, right now. The year is shutting its gates and going into holiday mode very soon. But it's not over yet, and you intend to make the most of November, starting right now with the Leo Moon.

And, when you get something in your head, you become unstoppable, Aries. What you want right now is positive change and the stamina to keep going in that awesome direction. Well, you've got it. Nothing is standing in your way now.

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

November always feels good to you, Sagittarius, and there's rarely been a year where your attitude on the first day of this month isn't sublime. You're in your element now, and the Leo Moon only fuels that fire.

You know for sure that it's only gonna get better from here on out. Your season is just around the corner, and your attitude is already on point and well directed. You see only success in your near future, and the stars back that up.

What's more, you're creativity is at an all time high. It's like you see inspiration everywhere you look. So, as far as your concerned, November 1 is just point A in a long string of points that will all lead to happiness and great success. That's a nice way to think! Your optimism will take you far.

Advertisement

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.