Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, November 1: Mercury Retrograde Causes Chaos Today

If you woke up today feeling edgy (and potentially on the verge of a minor breakdown), don't worry. It’s not just you. The November 1 horoscope is bringing a bit of a reality check that's likely to affect quite a few aspects of your life.

We have the Last Quarter Moon in Leo squaring directly with the Scorpio Sun today, so t’s a classic battle between your pride and privacy. Add in Mercury Retrograde (sheesh), and Sunday's energy is a recipe for old arguments resurfacing and everybody wanting to be right instead of happy. Good times.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 1, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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You’re usually ready to confront things head on, but today you need to trust me when I say that the fight just isn't worth it (especially when it comes to anything money related). With the Scorpio Sun dragging up your shared funds sector and the Leo Moon practically begging you you to splurge, you can expect financial stress to run super high.

If an unexpected bill pops up or someone in your life questions a recent purchase, take the time to take a deep breath before you react. Don't let a temporary impulse ruin your Sunday. If you start to feel the need to let out your frustration, go hit the gym or scream sing your favorite song somewhere alone so you don't make a mess out of a good relationship. You've got this, Aries.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Your cozy house is usually your sanctuary, Taurus, but today your living space (or someone in it) might be what actually brings the drama. A power struggle with a partner, roommate, or family member is very likely to be triggered right now thanks to the astrology in your zodiac sign's daily horoscope. This energy is making it so no one wants to back down and be nice.

To add to the fun, retrograde energy is also dragging up some old relationship issues that never really got fully resolved. If an ex texts you out of nowhere or an old argument about trust gets brought back up, whatever you do, don't take the bait. You don't have to win every argument; sometimes you just need to go for a long walk and let the drama burn itself out. Especially today. Trust!

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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You, dear Gemini, get a specific warning about Sunday's astrology. Watch what you say today, especially when it is being communicated in a text message.

We know you usually have some pretty smart opinions, but in your November 1 horoscope your ruling planet Mercury is moving backward, so the risk of being completely misunderstood is quite high. Even one of your famous sarcastic lines could easily sound like a personal attack to someone who's feeling sensitive.

Whatever you want to say, take my advice and write it in your notes app and look at it tomorrow. Then log off and do something fun to give your nervous system a lil' break. You deserve it!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Welp, you might feel a little unappreciated today, and yes that's gonna sting a bit. If you communicate something that matters to you to someone you love and get a meh response, try to not freak out. And definitely don't lash out in anger just to protect your pride.

The astrology on Sunday is crazy and people are so freaking distracted and stressed right now. If someone's in a bad mood today it has nothing to do with your worth or how they feel about you. And knowing you, you might feel the urge to buy something expensive just to feel better. It won't work. Save your money today.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Your zodiac sign in particular is getting a lot of really fiery energy in this November 1 horoscope. With the Moon, Mars, and Jupiter all sitting in your sign,you get the major benefit of being totally magnetic and completely unforgettable. But on the flip side, your temper is going to be quite active.

If (or rather when) someone rubs you the wrong way, your instincts are likely gonna lead you to snap at them in full force. You might feel like you're sticking up for yourself and reclaiming your power, will most likely come off very intimidating.

To keep all the good attention from today's comic energy in a way that benefits you, if you feel irritated, try burning off that extra adrenaline by going on a run or cleaning up a messy part of your house for 15 minutes. No need to take it out on the people you love.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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OK, smarty pants, you can pretty much expect your brain to be working overtime today. Unfortunately, it's not gonna happen in a fun way. Today's horoscope makes you very prone to overthinking and potentially even obsessing over a comment that likely wasn't even about you.

When retrograde energy hits your psychological zone, paranoia can sneak up fast. Don't let yourself try to play detective today. You aren't going to solve some big mystery by digging through old texts or stalking someone's social media.

Keep yourself super busy today and use that sharp mind of yours to figure out what you want to accomplish this month. November is here. Focus on you today and all will be well.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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We all know how much you hate conflict, but unfortunately you might find yourself right in the middle of some drama on Sunday, specifically having to do with your friend group.

Someone close to you has got a big ego today. There's a good chance their bossy behavior is finally going to cross a major line, and for once, you might not feel like playing nice people pleaser. You know what though, if you've been staying quiet to protect the peace, it might be fine for you to assert your boundaries.

If your social life feels exhausting on November 1, go ahead mute the chat or walk away from the convo and go do your own thing. That might be a big enough message on its own.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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It's your season, Scorpio so at least that's a good thing! But today you might feels like everyone's demanding your attention (so popular, you are!). Someone who you normally try to impress a bit or have some respect for might push your buttons or try to get you to be social when you'd rather be left completely alone in your cozy cave on Sunday.

Try not to shut down and get all distant and cold because you do care about this person. Keep any responses short and almost professional sounding. If you wind up having to go somewhere you don't wanna go for a bit, just try to protect your evening plans so you can recharge in peace.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Today's horoscope is doing a number on you, Sagittarius. You'll likely find yourself feeling more passionate than usual about your beliefs on Sunday, but trust me when I say that getting into a big debate with someone right now is a trap. Mercury Retrograde all but guarantees your words and intentions will be majorly twisted.

Enjoy your Sunday and avoid any political discussions or bringing up any topics that you know you disagree with someone on. There's always another day for that. Today should be all about protecting your peace.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Money and trust are the big things that are coming up in your November 1 horoscope. A convo about who pays for what or someone borrowing money that was never paid back could seriously trigger your need to control the situation. If there ever was a day to avoid this kind of topic, today would be it.

You might also realize someone you love was not truthful with you about an old situation you thought you had moved past. Don't confront it immediately if you can help it. Use today to gather your facts and address it when this cosmic mess cools down later in the week. You'll do better in the argument if you wait.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's horoscope makes you seriously conflicted, Aquarius. You're likely gonna find yourself getting pulled from two different directions and it's not gonna feel great. Someone you love is likely feeling a bit more needy than they usually are and will pretty much demand some validation or good ol' fashioned quality time that you weren't expecting to have to give today.

On the other side, you have been putting off some of your own responsibilities all week to take care of today and not having them done yet has been causing you to stress out and feel pretty anxious.

Your natural instinct when people get overly dramatic is to emotionally detach, but doing that today is only going to make their freak out worse and take longer to sort out. Try communicating in a super gentle way and tell them how much you care while also saying you have to take care of a few things first and you'll be all theirs. Kindness goes a long way today. Good luck!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Well, Pisces, the time has come. All that stress you've been feeling? Well, your body's gonna tell you the truth today, even if your mind tries to push through it.

Stuffing down anxiety about where your life is headed long-term is pretty much going to manifest as pure physical exhaustion and maybe even a headache or nauseous feeling. Take today as a mandatory relaxation day. Ignore your typical Sunday to-do list and take care of your nervous system. You're gonna get so much more done this week if you just take a mental health day. That's what Sundays are for, right? Enjoy.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.