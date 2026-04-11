The Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, April 12 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here with a reading for April 12, 2026. With a powerful and rare conjunction between Mars and Neptune on Sunday, the collective tarot card is The Moon.

When Mars, the planet of action, meets Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, it creates a vibe that is much more about inspired flow than cold, hard facts. According to astrologer Jamie Partridge, your emotions may be all over the place as you go from feeling romantic one second to a little delulu the next. The Moon card on April 12 is a sign from the universe to take action based on what you feel is true, even when the path ahead isn't perfectly clear.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, April 12, 2026:

Aries

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: The Hermit

With the Sun and Mars both charging through your zodiac sign, you likely feel an intense, almost physical pressure to keep things moving. However, The Hermit suggests that the most powerful thing you can do today is take a breather.

You won't lose momentum by pausing, Aries. Taking time to rest is an important part of moving forward in life. Spend some time alone on Sunday. Sometimes the answers you’re looking for are in the silence you often try so hard to avoid.

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Taurus

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

The Hierophant just happens to be the tarot card most aligned with your careful and deliberate energy, Taurus, and it’s no coincidence that it’s showing up for you on a day when we’re experiencing such a rare energy.

You’ll need to lean into The Hierophant’s grounding energy on Sunday. If Mars conjunct Neptune’s somewhat impractical energy makes you feel like you’re not sure which way is up, do something that makes you feel connected to something larger than yourself.

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Gemini

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: The Sun, reversed

Usually, you have no problem being the one to break the tension with a little humor, Gemini. But as Mars conjuncts Neptune during your April 12 tarot horoscope, your usual sharp-witted focus is softened a bit.

When reversed, The Sun warns against over-extending yourself or trying to fake being in a good mood when you’re actually feeling a bit depleted. Instead of chasing external validation or trying to clear the air, accept that on Sunday, you don’t have to be the one to take center stage.

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Cancer

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Pentacles, reversed

The Two of Pentacles, reversed, often shows up in your tarot horoscope when life starts to get a little overwhelming, which is exactly what happens during the Mars-Neptune conjunction on April 12. It’s easy to feel like you’re being pulled in too many directions under this energy.

Being overwhelmed doesn’t mean you’re failing, Cancer. You’re human, and you can only do so much at once. On Sunday, simplify where you can and ask for help if you need it. The more honest you are about your limits, the easier it becomes to regain your balance.

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Leo

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: Ace of Swords, reversed

The reversed Ace of Swords in your tarot horoscope is a sign that your thoughts are a little all over the place, Leo. With Mars in Aries conjunct Neptune in Aries amplifying both your instincts and your imagination on Sunday, not everything you’re telling yourself on Sunday is the full truth.

If something feels confusing, let it be confusing for now. Ask questions and get more information. Don’t let frustration push you into saying something you don’t fully mean.

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Virgo

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: The High Priestess, reversed

Virgo, you’re one of the most intuitive signs of the whole zodiac, so it’s uncomfortable when Mars conjunct Neptune throws your intuition off on April 12. You’re usually so good at reading between the lines, but on Sunday, the reversed High Priestess suggests you’re doubting yourself a little.

Be mindful of the urge to override your gut with logic alone. Not everything needs to be perfectly analyzed to be understood. If something feels off, there’s a reason, even if you can’t fully explain it yet.

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Libra

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: Four of Pentacles, reversed

If you’ve been holding onto something a little too tightly, Libra, Mars conjunct Neptune exposes it during your April 12 tarot horoscope. The Four of Pentacles, reversed, suggests something you’ve been doing is starting to work against you rather than for you.

The tighter you grip, the more stressed and drained you’re likely to feel. Take a step back and look at where you’re overcompensating. Things go a lot smoother on Sunday when you stop trying to control every outcome.

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Scorpio

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Swords, reversed

When was the last time you actually took a break, Scorpio? The reversed Four of Swords is a sign that real rest isn’t really happening. With Mars in Aries conjunct Neptune’s restless energy on April 12, it’ll likely feel hard to shut off mentally, even if you’re genuinely exhausted.

Be honest about how you’re actually feeling and give yourself a more intentional kind of break today. Step away from whatever usually keeps your mind busy, even for a short period of time. You don’t need to earn your rest. You just need to take it seriously enough for it to actually work.

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Sagittarius

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

With Mars in Aries conjunct Neptune in Aries creating a mix of urgency and unclear direction, you might feel pressure to make a decision about your future, especially when it comes to finances. But don’t jump the gun, Sagittarius. You might not have all the information you need yet.

Before you make any big moves, slow things down. Not everything needs to be figured out on Sunday, even if the impulsive Aries energy is making it feel that way. You’ll have a better idea where you stand tomorrow.

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Capricorn

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: King of Swords, reversed

You have something to say, Capricorn, but according to the King of Swords, reversed, April 12 is not the day to do it. When Mars is conjunct Neptune in Aries, there’s more of a chance for miscommunication or coming across a lot harsher than you intend.

Give yourself time to think and make sure you’re seeing the bigger picture. Try not to make any impulsive decisions, especially if you’re feeling frustrated. Trust yourself to know when the time is right.

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Aquarius

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Page of Cups

You’ve been putting something off, Aquarius, and it’s likely you’ve been overthinking it. The Page of Cups is a sign that April 12 is the day to follow through.

Though you often read deeply into things, the more you stay in your head, the more complicated everything feels. Keep it simple on Sunday. Say what you mean, no more and no less. There’s no need to overcomplicate things that are actually pretty straightforward.

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Pisces

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: The Chariot

You might feel pulled in a few different directions on Sunday, Pisces. Part of you wants to go all in, while another part feels unsure or distracted. According to The Chariot, it’s time totake control of something that’s been left unresolved.

Though Mars conjunct Neptune might lead to some analysis paralysis, if you keep waiting for the perfect moment, it may never come. Work on one thing at a time. If you find yourself getting sidetracked by other things, write them down and go back to your list once you’ve gotten the first thing done.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.