A Fated Moment Arrives For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, April 12

A fated moment is arriving for each zodiac sign when Mars conjuncts Neptune on April 12, 2026. This month features quite a few planets moving through Aries, which happens to be the sign of the first part of the month, and Mars meeting with Neptune in Aries is one of the more provocative aspects all month.

Mars, which represents drive and desire, aligning with ecstatic and otherworldly Neptune sets up a dynamic that brings out both the focused and driven side of Mars. However, the aggressive and impulsive aspect also emerges. Neptune’s spiritual focus is enlivened, but also its less attractive qualities of evasiveness and escapism.

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As each astrological sign's fate becomes clearer on Sunday, it’s up to each of us to choose to bring our will in line with divine expectation rather than valorizing self-deception and shirking of our responsibilities. Here’s how it will affect each sign.

Design: YourTango

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Aries

This powerful and rare energy is happening in your sign, O Ram, and thus, you feel this conjunction more intensely than most. You already have the martial side down, and Neptune is but in the first few degrees of your sign as a recent, but long-time visitor.

Take care to work with both Mars and Neptune’s energies on April 12, for the temptation is to run roughshod over the gentler planet, which will only bring frustration and a sense that you’re on the wrong track.

Taurus

This aspect takes place in the house of hidden motivations, so there’s a possible chance you won’t even feel it, Taurus. For those of you who have a more spiritual bent, however, you might feel a bit more adamant about your beliefs or feel a strong impulse to commit to your dharma around the time of this conjunction on Sunday.

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Gemini

There are, as always, two tracks for you for this aspect, Gemuini. One is that you find a way to spiritualize your will to manifest a future vision. Another is that working with a friend group or an important organization on a common goal can arouse both passions and a sense of a spiritual mission.

Cancer

Many times in career and work situations, we are encouraged to leave anything non-work-related outside the door. But Neptune’s elusive ways no doubt find their way into the workspace regardless, Cancer, and push you toward taking actions on the job that consider the human plight. Best to approach? Even that is part of the job!

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Leo

If there’s one sign that feels a greater surge of Neptune’s energies in April, it's you, Leo. Mars and Neptune come together in your house of philosophy and travel on Sunday. What a great time to go on a retreat! If you need to travel internationally, however, be sure you double- and triple-check everything as Neptune tends to make one ungrounded.

Virgo

If you're in a relationship, Virgo, a fated moment is likely to cause some confusing spousal conflicts over money and/or intimacy on Sunday. For those inclined to delve more deeply into any matters, this transit can amplify your energy and intuition. It's a great time for some inner spelunking!

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Libra

Libra, with all of the energy in Aries, your opposite sign, this month, it's not exactly the easiest time for you. Mars’s entry into your seventh house brings an aggressive quality in the people around you, and you might find yourself weathering a lot of storms all of a sudden.

Neptune’s movements already cause confusion, and on April 12, Mars only stirs that feeling more. Do your best to slow things way down when it comes to other people and their demands.

Scorpio

The lower-track of this transit can be that coworkers’ requests might be urgent and hard to understand. Patience is required on Sunday and into Monday, Scorpio. On the higher track, you might get a sense of whether or not your work is serving your highest purpose. If so, fabulous! If not, then Mars can fuel some inner work to ascertain your own truth.

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Sagittarius

If you're on the creative side, Sagittarius, you'll likely receive some emerging inspirations from this conjunction on April 12. Those who work with children might also gain insights, but they might also find their kids willful and evasive. Romance is inspired and Mars can emphasize the libido in the process. Have fun!

Capricorn

Some family matters may arise on Sunday or Monday that initially feel unexpected. When you sit down and consider the history, the path to the difficulties becomes clear, and Mars gives you energy to apply spiritual principles to difficult familial relationships. You might also experience some urgent, but hard-to-pin-down home difficulties arise.

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Aquarius

Watch out for crinkly folks in your neighborhood on Sunday, Aquarius. This transit can manifest as other locals with confusing but must-have wants. This transit can also apply to your siblings, should you have any. However, this can be a time to study more abstruse matters with added enthusiasm.

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Pisces

Gah, Pisces! You already have to contend with your mystical ruling planet moving through its house of money, and now with Mars here, you might feel a greater urge to resolve some matters sooner rather than later.

As always, you need to go at your own pace, counting on some surprises to arrive in the process. But Martial willpower can increase your clarity when it comes to finances and self-worth.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.