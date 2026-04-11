4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Sunday, April 12

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on April 12, 2026. Great things come to those who wait when the Moon is in Aquarius.

Aquarius Moon energy helps you to master the art of detachment. When you can distance yourself emotionally from a situation or even a person, it's much easier to see things with fresh eyes. It's like stepping away from a room where you can't see a lost object. When you've surrendered and given up, you are relaxed. Later, when you return, you see what you need plainly.

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This is how these astrological signs attract abundance on Sunday. You release and trust the process. There's no strain or stress, so you don't hold on so tightly that you restrict yourself. Instead, you adopt a kumbaya attitude. The universe's divine nature steps in.

1. Capricorn

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Capricorn, every month the Moon travels for two glorious days through your sector of ownership and you become a humanitarian. Aquarius energy activates your desire to have things, yet there's a part of you avoiding attachment because you don't want to be ensnared by possessions. It's a dance of self-control. You need and want to own, but you desire to be free.

On April 12, the moment you decide to surrender to the process, you begin to help others. The aid you give to people in your life comes back to you. They help you in return. The hands that you feed, feed you! You get so much more than you thought you'd have, not because you asked for it, but because you released yourself to the powers that be. You were seen, known, and loved because you loved first.

2. Virgo

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You want to be the healthiest version of yourself that you can be, Virgo. On April 12, you detach from all the excuses and move toward wellness. It takes time to override the thoughts that have gotten you to where you are now. You realize that something has to change, and ironically, it's you.

You don't talk down to yourself as you might have in the past. Instead, you approach the situation with curiosity and intrigue. You want to learn about longevity and new science. The doors of good health open to you with an abundance of options, and you're not going to backslide into old habits ever again.

3. Cancer

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Cancer, you find yourself in a unique situation on April 12, when you unexpectedly inherit something from another person. You realize that your relationship was much closer and more intimate than you had realized. So they confide a secret, and you are there to help and give advice.

What makes this partnership grow to the point where you unlock great things is your detachment. You're free from judgment. Your matter-of-fact attitude increases trust. You are a person they can come to again and again.

4. Taurus

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On April 12, you're in a wonderful position to grow your online presence if you want. The Moon in your sector of social status helps you to stop seeing things through the lens of what you want. Instead, you look at what others want to feel instead. This mindset shift enables you to be a giver, Taurus.

You start to share from the heart because you're thinking of others in a new light. You become associated with growth that is intentionally charitable and human-focused. Awareness of what you stand for increases, and your luck grows as more people recognize your work.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.