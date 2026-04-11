3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On April 12, 2026

Starting on April 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era. Just when we thought we couldn't take any more, we discover that the hard times have started to wane, and transformation has begun.

Chiron is the healer of the universe, and right now, it's direct and bringing us the healing energy we need. We feel like new people who are ready to handle whatever task comes our way. We're ready to change ourselves for the better.

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We feel so resilient right now. It seems that all the fear and hassle of what's going on in the world has literally made us stronger. On Sunday, these astrological signs gather that strength and do something meaningful with it.

1. Virgo

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Through routine, you come upon the key to your own happiness, Virgo. While it may not sound too glamorous, you're going to use Chiron's healing magic to get yourself back on schedule.

This means that you won't give yourself an excuse to bow out of responsibilities. Once you get the swing of things, you actually start to like the progress you make. You are more self-disciplined than you have been in a long time.

This could be considered a major transformation for you, as whipping yourself into shape isn't always your top priority. But according to your own history, once you start, you're basically impossible to stop. On Sunday, you're reclaiming your power once and for all.

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2. Scorpio

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You have been avoiding it for the longest time, but you now feel ready to confront some of the secrets that lie within your soul. You are tired of carrying around ideas that only bring you down.

Chiron direct supports this kind of soul dive. On April 12, you find that it's easier than you thought to get rid of a certain kind of thinking. In fact, it's a breeze. You easily let go of the negativity that has weakened you for too long and step into a powerful new era.

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This day liberates you, Scorpio, because you are willing to look directly into the mirror to see what must be transformed. You walk away feeling like a true winner, and good for you.

3. Aries

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Your life hasn't always been easy. You've taken some blows in your time, Aries, but you refuse to think of anything you've gone through as a worthless experience, even if the only thing you got from them was emotional scars.

It's all part of your story, and with Chiron working the skies above, you see that the stories of your life are purposeful. Not only that, but you have a purpose too, and it's happening right now.

You have changed yourself over the years. The highs may not be as high as they once were, but the lows are certainly not as low either. That, in itself, is a major coup. You have owned your past and stepped into your own power. Carry on, warrior of love!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.