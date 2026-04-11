3 Zodiac Signs See A Glimmer Of Hope For The Future On April 12, 2026

On April 12, 2026, three zodiac signs are seeing a glimmer of hope for the future. It's hard to keep hope alive during times of such conflict, and yet, here we are, confident that somehow, someway, hope still exists.

Something big is changing on Sunday, and we feel it. These astrological signs are struck especially hard by this wave of hope. This group leads the way to the kind of thinking that gets us out of our collective funk and into something much brighter. It's all about finding meaning in what's going on so we can use the power of Pluto to cement our attitudes in hope and faith. We know now that hard times do not last forever.

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1. Sagittarius

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If anyone is leading the pack on this one, it's you, Sagittarius. You are just like everyone else, and you let yourself fall into the pit of despair every now and then. Yet, the difference with you is that you never stay there. Ever. You are known as the eternal optimist, after all.

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Pluto is direct on Sunday, which means you can freely shift your perspective to one of hope. Transforming yourself from someone scared to someone hopeful is the key here, and it's something you do well.

This has you acting as an example of hope for others, too. When people see that you are unsinkable, so to speak, they want what you're having. What you have is trust in a better future.

2. Aquarius

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For you, Aquarius, this is a day of personal revolution. You are in the process of rebuilding yourself from scratch. You saw an opportunity to grow, and you're taking it, as you should.

During Pluto direct, you won't settle for less than what you want, and you want to believe again. You're tired of the news and the constant bad attitudes. What's better, though, is that you are inspired to change because of it. Instead of wallowing in the negativity, you are choosing to be positive.

Hope is a part of your life, and you're not giving it up. Truly, it's not giving up on you either. Let this be the first day of your hopeful new life. You deserve it!

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3. Pisces

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When hope dies in your world, you feel really bad, and this kind of darkness robs you of all your creative and poetic majesty. You are, by nature, a soulful person who needs hope and beauty to thrive.

Thankfully, on Sunday, during Pluto direct, hope comes back. Something happens on this day that proves to you that there's still something wonderful to look forward to. There's no need to give up on the future.

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You are no longer attached to the constant media reports and bad news. You put down your phone and break free. What's more is that you have the power of Pluto to show you that there's no going back. The hope you're feeling now is not going away any time soon.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.