Your Daily Horoscope For Sunday, April 12: Mars Aligns With Neptune In Aries

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for April 12, 2026. When Mars is conjunct Neptune in Aries on Sunday, you feel a powerful surge to act on what inspires you.

You're drawn toward something that feels bigger than logic can explain. Make a note of any desires or dreams that don't come with a clear roadmap but feel undeniable in your body. You don’t need to shut down your vision, but you do need to check where you’re acting from. Practice discernment without overlooking the magic.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, on Sunday, there’s a surge of energy running through you that feels both electric and slightly disorienting. You feel pulled toward a version of yourself that is braver and less concerned with asking for permission.

Yet, not everything you feel compelled to do needs to be acted on immediately. There’s power in pausing long enough to understand why you want something.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, something is quietly but persistently shifting beneath the surface. Old habits, hidden fears, and even unconscious desires are asking to be acknowledged. You don’t need to rush to fix or define anything right now.

On April 12, sit down with your coffee and feel what’s emerging within you. You're able to understand something new about yourself when you limit the distractions.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, your social world feels charged with possibility, but also a little unclear. New connections or ideas excite you, yet not all of them are meant to last.

Sunday brings a moment to explore without overcommitting. Stay open while keeping your discernment intact. The people and visions that are truly aligned reveal themselves through consistency.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, trust the depths of your ambitions without losing your sensitivity. Not every opportunity is what it seems, and not every doubt is a warning.

The balance lies in moving forward with awareness. You don’t need perfect clarity to begin, but you do need to be honest with yourself. What do you feel called toward, even if you can’t fully explain it yet?

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, on Sunday, a new vision for the future is beginning to form. It stretches your sense of what’s possible.

New ideas and experiences feel almost dreamlike, as if they belong to a future version of you. You don't need to have all the answers. Let curiosity lead, but stay aware of where fantasy could blur into reality.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, this is not the time to lose yourself in someone else’s story. Stay rooted in your own truth, even as you explore what’s unfolding.

Transformation is possible on April 12, but only if you remain honest about what you feel and what you need. Where can you trust your instincts more fully?

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, your connections take on a different tone on Sunday. They feel more fluid, but also more ambiguous. You find yourself questioning where you stand with someone, or noticing that things aren’t as clearly defined as they once were.

Use this time to accept the invitation to communicate and stay grounded in your own needs. Don’t fill in the gaps with assumptions.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, on Sunday, your daily rhythms and responsibilities feel slightly off, as if something needs adjusting. You’re asked to move with intention rather than force. Listen to your body and energy levels more closely.

There’s no need to push through confusion. Clarity comes through small, conscious shifts. What would it look like to work with your energy instead of against it?

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, you have a creative and romantic spark alive within you, but it feels hard to pin down. On April 12, you’re invited to follow what excites you, even if it doesn’t yet make sense. Not everything needs to lead somewhere concrete right now.

This is about reconnecting with joy and expression in their purest form. Just be mindful of projecting fantasies onto people or situations.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, your foundations are asking for attention, particularly when it comes to what makes you feel secure and supported. On Sunday, moments of uncertainty or emotional sensitivity catch you off guard.

Instead of tightening control, try softening into what’s present. Stability doesn’t come from forcing everything into place. What are you holding together that no longer feels true?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, your thoughts and conversations feel heightened and more imaginative. Ideas come quickly, but not all of them are meant to be acted on right away.

Observe the influences around you on April 12, so you can evolve your perspective without rushing to conclusions. Communication is powerful now, but only if it’s rooted in clarity rather than old assumptions.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, your sense of value and direction feels a little blurred, especially when it comes to what you’re investing your time and energy into. Are your choices aligned with your deeper desires, or are they influenced by external pressures or illusions?

There’s an opportunity on Sunday to reconnect with what truly matters to you. What feels genuinely worth your energy, beyond what looks appealing?

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.