The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On Monday, September 1

The new month is here, and we have a one-card tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on September 1, 2025. The Sun is in Virgo, and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius. One big thing happening today is that Saturn, the planet that rules both Capricorn and Aquarius, will leave the sign of Aries.

In the tarot, Capricorn relates to the card of demise, and Aquarius is about our wisdom and spiritual energy. Together, as our collective cards for everyone, we see how we can overcome whatever temptations we face. There's a great deal of power in surrendering control to enjoy life. You may be surprised how this also gets revealed in your tarot for the day.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope message for Monday, September 1, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Ace of Cups

Listen to your heart, Aries. As the first zodiac sign in astrology, you are a ray of eternal sunshine. You tend to see the brighter side of life at all times. Even when life looks grim, you find a way to smile.

So, on September 1, you attract something new into your life, and this time it involves love and romance. Accept the experience; it could be the gateway to happiness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Hierophant

Taurus, you can follow the rules, and when you do, you want everyone else to do so too. Today's tarot card for September 1 insinuates that doing things the way that they have always been done is the path of least resistance.

Listening to the message from the Hierophant, which is also the card you rule, you'll want to keep the status quo. Change is not on the agenda, and if anything tries to make you do it, you're likely to resist.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: King of Swords

Gemini, utilize your brilliant mind for a good cause. On September 1, the King of Swords represents you — a leader who knows how to take an original thought or idea and follow through on it until completion.

You may prefer to keep certain things to yourself and avoid sharing what you are pondering. For today, that may be a great idea, since part of being a leader is knowing when to reveal your hand or when to hold it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: King of Pentacles

Cancer, why are you always so sweet? Your kindness may lead to profits for you at the start of a new month. Did you know that you possess a latent talent others wish they could have? It could be your ability to cook or to turn a house into a home? You may not realize the value of your advice until you start sharing it with others.

Today's challenge is to open up and be transparent in the way that comes naturally for you. Like the King of Pentacles, your personality is what makes you valuable. Use it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Four of Wands

Leo, you are thoughtful and often a bit more meticulous than others would like. You are cautious when you know you have to be, and today's tarot, the Four of Wands, is as much a warning as a sign to structure your resources so that you don't squander one or forget that you have others.

On September 1, it's best to plan your monthly budget. Gather your thoughts before confronting a financial situation with someone credible about an area where you need help.

This is an ideal time to start improving your credit scores and working on debt reduction.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

Invest in yourself, Virgo. On September 1, you are eager to take the necessary steps to improve yourself. This effort may involve writing down your goals and reflecting on your dreams.

You may find it almost a spiritual practice to pause and reflect on the year and your birthday month so far. There's a lot you can learn about yourself when you follow the advice of the Seven of Pentacles tarot card. Today's message is to open your heart to the universe and see what's within.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: The Emperor

Libra, you have standards, and it's good to raise them higher at times. You rarely lower yourself to someone's level to people-please, and on September 1, you may realize just how futile it is to try not to argue with someone determined to make life miserable.

The message and advice from the Emperor is to remain strong in the face of adversity. The less of your energy you allow others to claim, the more you realize why you never have to give away attention to someone who doesn't deserve it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles

Scorpio, as one of the money signs in astrology, you tend to be careful about spending or living beyond your means. So at the start of the month, you begin to manage your finances, and that could be why your tarot card for September 1 is the Four of Pentacles.

Today, your goal is to dedicate the necessary time and effort to understanding your current financial situation in all areas of your life. This requires time and effort, which can be tedious, but in the end, it will be worthwhile.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Seven of Swords

Sagittarius, you are a thinker and the philosopher of the zodiac. So when you are given a tarot card that's about thoughts and meditation, it's perfect for you and what you stand for.

On September 1, the message, however, is not to overthink things. You may be wondering about the future or worried about a friend. There can be a lot going on at the beginning of a month that marks the end of the previous year. What will you focus on most to make the best of the time?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Two of Wands

Capricorn, you can be tough, and when necessary, you are good at setting boundaries and keeping your time protected. Today's tarot, the Two of Wands, is about being flexible, but also balanced. Your advice for the day is to avoid going to any extremes.

On September 1, you may need to make a significant decision, and it will take you some time to figure things out. Don't allow yourself to feel pressured to rush what you think can wait for later. Let patience be your guide.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Knight of Wands

Slow down, Aquarius; things take the time they need to finish. You have an excellent knack for detachment. You view things from a logical standpoint, rather than focusing solely on your emotions. So today's tarot, the Knight of Wands, is about letting an idea capture your heart.

On September 1, your life might get busy, but when you have a lot going on, you'll find a way to let things flow without having to push or manipulate the outcome. The passion you feel now will become an intention later.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

Pisces, you are a dreamer, and you might always be this way. As a water sign, you allow yourself to become consumed by your beliefs, and this has led you to do things others were unsure they could try.

So, for your zodiac sign on September 1, the Sun tarot is a symbol of positivity. Good things come to you when you are optimistic, and you are. You will want to think good thoughts and believe that the world is a wonderful place. Cast a vision for your life and watch it come to pass.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.