4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Monday, September 1

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck starting on September 1, 2025. The clouds part and the sun begins to shine on Monday because the planet of restriction is moving from Aries into Pisces. Saturn, in mythology, is known to be a planet that feels like a heavy weight on the soul. It's historically considered the bad guy in astrology, but this planet's purpose is to teach you important life lessons. Those life lessons develop your character and leave you with a gift that lasts for a long time.

So if you have recently felt like you were hidden beneath a dark cloud and nothing you did turned out right for you, take solace in knowing that times are going to improve for the four astrological signs on today's list, but also for everyone else, too. Let's explore what this means for those who will begin to attract significant abundance and luck at the start of a new week and the beginning of this month.

1. Aries

Aries, you will attract significant abundance and luck in your personal life when Saturn enters Pisces, because you will close a door to the past that undermines your future. Saturn is like having the scissors handed to you when they are new and sharp. You get to snip away situations that make you feel small and burdened.

When you release these ties, the binding on your mind loosens, and you suddenly feel pure and free. That purity makes you happy. It gives you strength and purpose. You learn valuable lessons, and now you'll begin to understand why you had to go through what you've been going through over the last few months.

Nothing new can be built on an unstable foundation. The gift of Saturn in Pisces for you will be wisdom and stability. You begin to see problems a mile away. Long before they can happen, you dodge them. This newfound clarity is how you attract significant abundance and good fortune. It's significant because it's so rare and reserved for those who have suffered and endured life's challenges. You will now, on September 1, feel like you've graduated from the school of hard knocks and been initiated into the ranks of the great ones.

2. Pisces

Pisces, on September 1, Saturn re-enters your zodiac sign, and you like it. Saturn provides you with what you need and lack in your own element: structure. You tend to give of yourself in ways that are detrimental to you. But, with Saturn's help, you realize what you shouldn't have in your world.

What needs to be clarified? What must change becomes easier for you? They were hidden, but after today, no more. What you lack the strength to remove, it goes away on its own because you won't dedicate your time and energy toward it. You learn that you have to do things in a way that makes sense for your future. Saturn gives you the sensibility to accomplish that.

You will see how life takes you seriously because you have decided to take yourself seriously. Abundance sounds fun, but in essence, it's serious business. It provides luck, but you have to take responsibility. When you are given the gift of greatness, it's good to be able to know what to do with it when it comes.

You don't want to be someone who receives a gift, then squanders it or doesn't appreciate it fully. That won't happen with you, Pisces. You're maturing. You understand, and you know what's necessary to make the most of the abundance and luck you receive on September 1.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are ruled by Saturn, and the area of your life where you attract significant abundance and luck is in what you own. Saturn in Pisces brings great strength to your house of money, and money means you can buy things that provide you with security and comfort. You'll be in a favorable position to make property investments or maybe currencies. Those investments will grow in ways that you hope for and exceed your expectations.

Saturn-like investments aren't exclusive to money. You will learn that investing in people, projects, work, and things that have long-term value is all worthwhile. You see that the greatest currency a person can have is their relationships and the people in their circle of friends. There's nothing more valuable to you than being able to help others. It makes you happy.

Starting September 1, Saturn puts that control and power into your hands. You find out that you can build your life in such a way that you have the resources to give abundantly. Giving is a form of luck. Not many people have the opportunity to act generously, but you can and you do. That's significant!

4. Gemini

Gemini, when you think about abundance and luck, you may not consider how hard a person has to work to create it and make it happen. However, on September 1, you will realize that hard work and having nice things go hand in hand. Working hard is part of a journey that teaches life lessons you can't learn through ease. You may not welcome hard work with open arms, but when you embrace the journey for what it is, you understand why fortune often comes this way to lucky people.

You won't be announcing your efforts to the world, because you have to work in silence for now. The thinking that goes on behind the scenes when you're building a career or a life that eventually becomes visible to the world is intense. You need quiet to process your ideas. That's Saturn in Pisces at work. It opens the spiritual realm of knowledge and marries it to the physical. As a zodiac sign whose glyph represents the present and future, you totally get this.

So, on Monday, you begin the process, knowing that this may be just the start of all you need to do. You're OK with it, though. The more time you take to get to where you are going, the more value it holds for you. Value comes with time, and time has value. That's why you feel such an attraction toward the luck and abundance you hope to attain in your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.