The Future Looks A Lot Brighter For These 3 Zodiac Signs After September 1

After September 1, 2025, the future looks a lot brighter for three zodiac signs. Pluto retrograde is often thought of as heavy, but it also brings a moment of hope. It allows us to see what needs to end, and what can be transformed into something better. That's the beauty of all Pluto transits: we get to see what needs to change.

On September 1, this retrograde shows us that the future can look brighter if we’re willing to release old patterns. It also asks us if we are ready to do so. Are we? For three zodiac signs in particular, this day feels like a personal challenge from the universe, and it's a good one, too. The changes we've been fearing are not endings, but beginnings in disguise.

1. Aries

Pluto retrograde has you taking a second look at what you thought was cemented and permanent. What once felt immovable now seems ready to transform into something else. The hope you receive on this day shows you that there is life beyond what you’ve been clinging to. Good to know, Aries.

On September 1, you will recognize that letting go of certain attachments doesn't weaken you, but instead strengthens your spirit. The courage to release is the very thing that brings you peace.

On this day, you begin to trust that your future is very promising, Aries. The universe wants you to see that you are not trapped, not even by your own choice. Change is not your enemy; it's what kicks open the doors to hope and happiness.

2. Scorpio

It's hard to deny the power of Pluto retrograde, and you feel it very intensely, possibly more than any other zodiac sign, Scorpio. Endings are not failures, and this is something you'll come to terms with on this day, September 1.

You may receive a sign, whether in conversation or even a dream, that tells you that your future holds more than what you see now. This is not your imagination. It is guidance from within.

The hope you feel today is real, so don't give up on it. You are shown that the difficulties you’ve faced are not permanent. What awaits you now is a renewal of energy and the freedom that comes from knowing you can begin again. Total optimism.

3. Sagittarius

Pluto retrograde has you rethinking the path you’ve been on, Sagittarius, which is both timely and super fortunate. You may feel uncertain at times, but on September 1, you will receive a sign that has you believing that the future is brighter than you expected.

This transit has you feeling hopeful and uplifted, as if you can't shake the feeling that something great is about to happen. Hang on to that thought, Sagittarius. It's the stuff that works best for you.

This is the start of seeing your life from a different angle. What once seemed like a loss is now revealed to be a possibility. Hope lights the way forward, and you are ready to follow it. You are NOT stuck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.