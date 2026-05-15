Things Finally Work Out For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 16, 2026

After May 16, 2026, things are finally working out for three zodiac signs. If there's anything we've all been craving lately, it's stability. With the Taurus New Moon in the sky, we're going to get it.

We're not at a place right now where we want to take chances or risks that aren't guaranteed. We want to know that, quite simply, we are safe. For these astrological signs, it's about making that happen rather than waiting around for someone else to do it for us. We create great things on this day, and most of that revolves around feeling secure and happy.

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1. Capricorn

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You aren't just taking other people's word for it when they tell you that everything is going to be OK. You're taking it one step further and making that a reality, all by yourself.

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You feel good these days, Capricorn. It's as if you've bypassed a lot of unnecessary pain and anxiety simply by deciding that if there's going to be change around here, then you want to be the one to bring it.

During the Taurus New Moon, you feel both inspired and totally productive. You've been looking forward to having something to look forward to. Now, you have that, and you're ready to take action. On Saturday, things are finally working out in your favor.

2. Scorpio

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You know now that living without security is just not for you, Scorpio. You admire those who can opt for spontaneity, but that's simply not your personality. You like to know where everything is and that it's all secure. You're not one to wing it and hope for the best.

You want your stability, and you want it proven to you, too. While nothing in life is certain, you are definitely interested in getting as close as possible to a stable situation.

All it really takes for you to get this is to believe that this is your fate. The energy of the Taurus New Moon charges you right up and has you knowing that your destiny is in your own hands. Now, things can fall into place, and it's all thanks to you.

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3. Libra

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You are moving into a very obvious era of stability, Libra. So much of this is due to your deep desire to feel safe and secure. You aren't just letting these feelings rest. On Saturday, you're doing something about them.

You are very inspired by the New Moon in Taurus, and this lunation is what gets you up and on your feet. If changes need to take place, you're ready to make that happen. You're not going to sit around and wait for someone else to do it for you.

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You know now that you won't settle for anything less than what makes you feel absolutely comfortable. This is when you also realize that it never has to be any other way. You deserve this, and you are going to do whatever it takes to get it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.