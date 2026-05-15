4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 16, 2026

On May 16, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. During the Taurus Moon, we're listening to our intuition and trusting where it leads.

In astrology, a New Moon represents fresh starts and positive change. In Taurus, this lunation means we're moving towards something stable and dependable.

Four astrological signs see that it's time to trust our gut feelings. If we believe something is good for us, we should forge on in that direction. On Saturday, the universe delivers a powerful sign that points the way toward a happier, more stable life.

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1. Taurus

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On Saturday, during the New Moon in your sign, you realize something about yourself that is so good it would be a shame to waste. This is your moment, Taurus, and you can do great things right now.

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Everything around you seems to be in support of you and your big plans. This isn't the time to sit this one out. In fact, action is your keyword on this day. Listen to that gut feeling that's telling you it's go time. You're working with some powerful and positive cosmic energy right now, so get to work.

2. Cancer

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With the Taurus New Moon energy revving up your engines, you want to pursue that one big dream of yours. Nothing is stopping you on Saturday. It's not that you're excessively energetic right now. It's more so that you have a vision that you absolutely know you can pull off.

You feel as if the days of waiting for a miracle are over. Now, you're the one who is going to bring the miracle to your own life. You're the boss now, Cancer, and you know how to make the best of it.

3. Virgo

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When you feel the power, there's basically no stopping you, Virgo. On Saturday, you receive a sign from the universe, and it has you totally trusting your own intuition. With a feeling this strong, you know just what to do. The Taurus New Moon has you fully believing in a future that is both good and exciting to look forward to.

Maybe that's all it took. You just needed a little nudge from the cosmos to get you to trust yourself. Now that it's on, it's completely on. You are good to go, and you've got a lot to look forward to.

4. Pisces

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With the Taurus New Moon in place, you feel as if you finally know what it takes for you to get to where you want to go. Now, nothing is going to stop you.

You've had something on your mind for ages, Pisces. On Saturday, the signs around you are pushing you to pay attention to what's on your mind, so you can make it happen.

You are tired of waiting and even more tired of not knowing where you're going in this life. Taurus energy helps to guide you into place, and this is when intuition meets action. What's next is well worth the wait.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.