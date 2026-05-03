3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On May 4, 2026

Starting on May 4, 2026, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. Once again, it's time to transform ourselves into the people we know we can be.

During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, we believe in ourselves fully, and this allows us to step into our own power. On Monday, change is not just an item on the menu; it's an imperative. We are becoming better, more empowered people during this impactful lunar transit. Success is ours for the taking.

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1. Scorpio

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You know what's right for you, Scorpio, and what definitely isn't. This requires self-awareness and is a true superpower. You're never again going to take that instinct for granted.

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There's a change you need to make in your life, and only you know just how urgent it is. So, on Monday, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you summon up all your inner strength and just do it. Nothing is standing in your way now.

During this lunar transit, all it takes is one move in the right direction, and then suddenly everything falls into place exactly as it should. It's time for total transformation, but don't worry. You've got this!

2. Capricorn

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You love your to-do lists, Capricorn, and next on the agenda is total transformation. You're not hesitating to make this happen. You see the end before it arrives and are working towards that goal.

For you, the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius is all about setting yourself up for success, and that can only happen if you pay close attention to the details. Luckily, that's right up your alley. You're responsible and disciplined, and these traits serve you well right now.

So, on Monday, you find that it's quite easy to attempt greatness and reach it as well. You don't have tiny dreams. You're all about great success and making it happen for yourself. This is your day. Welcome to a powerful new era!

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3. Leo

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You've had a certain dream or vision in mind for a while now. On Monday, during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, it's time for it to manifest. You don't do things for no reason. You had a dream, and now it's time to make it real.

The idea of transforming yourself once again is so exciting, Leo. You want to grow as a person, and you're certainly not afraid of change. In fact, you are overjoyed at the opportunity to give yourself a second chance. Or a third or a fourth. It doesn't really matter.

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When you get it into your mind that you're going to change something, you do it with passion and purpose, no matter how many tries it takes. The results are always spectacular, and this day is no different. During this lunar transit, you are stepping into a powerful new era, and you intend to make it the best it can possibly be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.