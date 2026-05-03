4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On May 4, 2026

On May 4, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving a powerful sign from the universe. During the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, we know what it means to feel alive.

These astrological signs feel in touch with nature and the universe during this lovely lunar transit. We feel a sense of urgency, but we have the strength needed to meet that urgency head-on. We're going to be OK!

1. Sagittarius

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Whenever you receive a sign from the universe, you get it immediately, Sagittarius. In other words, you know exactly why you're being shown this sign and what to do with it.

On Monday, the universe is reminding you of who you really are and what you truly love. You've been stuck inside, but it's nature that makes you happy.

It's hard to concentrate on the simple things in a world that demands we ruin our brains with nonstop data. Yet, you know the trick is to shut off the noise and hug a tree, symbolically or otherwise. Go for a walk outside and smell the roses. Spending time in nature does you a world of good.

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2. Aries

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Spending time in nature reminds you that you are more than just what others expect you to be, Aries. This is important because there are times when you forget that you are your own person.

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The universe reminds you what you really love on this day and has you gravitating towards it. There's always time to act according to what is expected of you, but not on this day. Take time for yourself and do what brings you joy.

The interesting thing is that you inspire others to do the same. Anyone who follows in your footsteps on Monday finds that they, too, love being on their own and living life on their own terms.

3. Virgo

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You say that you don't care so much that it's started to sound like a throwaway line. However, the truth is, Virgo, you do care. In fact, you care a lot.

On Monday, the universe is trying to snap you out of your apathy because it knows you have so much more in you to give. You deserve more than you allow yourself, and during the Waning Gibbous Moon in Sagittarius, you realize that.

You don't need to shut off the world and pretend you don't care all the time. Instead, allow yourself to feel your feelings. Though difficult, it is always worth it.

4. Pisces

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On Monday, you pick up on signs through feelings and perhaps even dreams. You don't always take your dreams seriously, but during this transit, a message is coming through.

Following your gut feeling gets you into a new mindset. You were feeling stuck for a while there, but now, you're ready to change. The universe helps you recognize that certain patterns in your life must end, as they aren't leading you to your highest self. You know what to do, Pisces, so get to it.

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.