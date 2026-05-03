3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week, From May 4 - 10

Three Chinese zodiac signs are experiencing luck and prosperity all week from May 4 - 10, 2026. The path to success in whatever you choose is wide open right now.

Luck and prosperity come to you while you focus on being productive. With the Full Moon securely in the past, the journey you're meant to take is here. The 4th and 5th offer Open Days, where you can extend your most generous offers to others. Since this month is dedicated to the Water Dragon, trust your instincts about who and what to dedicate time to.

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Reserve Wednesday for closing doors and finalizing plans or conversations with others. Mercury, the communication planet, is changing signs, so get practical and grounded. The 7th is the perfect day for fresh starts and putting your best foot forward.

The 8th is ideal for letting go of the things that you know aren't meant for you. Saturday is a busy time, pack it solid with your to-do list items. Schedule rest and time with family, with some preparation for the week of May 5th on Sunday.

1. Horse

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Horse, this week, your luck and prosperity come from organizing your life and bringing order to chaos. You like to get as much accomplished as possible when you see your chance to do so. On the 4th and 5th, instead of overextending yourself, you turn to just one item to do very well. The 6th gives you a chance to rethink and see how you feel about your relationship with others.

You dedicate your loyalty to those individuals who appear to be on the same path as you. On the 7th, a project you want to start or a relationship you hope to improve moves in the right direction. The weekend is perfect for having fun and exploring local spots or new stores you want to visit. You may find something that you've wanted to buy for your home by Sunday.

2. Rat

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Prosperity and luck come to you through relationships, Rat. The week of May 4th teaches you to trust yourself a bit more than you ordinarily do. A test of your resilience arrives on Wednesday, when you have to make an important decision. Once you are ready to commit to a path you know you're meant to take, on Thursday, the 7th, you'll have the chance to get the resources you need.

This is a great time to ask someone close to you who can help with what you want. On the 8th, a problem you have been wrestling with resolves, and you feel a weight lift off your shoulders. On Saturday, pay attention to various repairs that need to be scheduled, and get them done. Sunday is a me-day, so enjoy focusing on the activities that refresh your mind and spirit.

3. Pig

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Kindness is the path toward luck and prosperity, and this week, you meet people who treat you the way you have wanted to be treated. On the 4th and 5th, your regular routine puts you on the path to meet an unexpected helper. You discover information that's worth following up on. You are good about finishing important conversations on the 6th, and for the rest of the month, once Mercury enters an earth sign.

The 8th allows you to pay a bill or settle a debt and close an account or project; when the opportunity arises, don't let it slip by. Make time for personal development or to organize yourself on the 10th, a Balance Day. Pig, you may receive a visitor or a call this week from a friend you've lost touch. Reuniting is now possible, as they are ready to reconnect.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.