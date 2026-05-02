6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On May 4, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune on May 4, 2026. Monday is an Earth Tiger Open Day, and something (or someone) actually comes back that wasn’t available before.

Earth Tiger energy moves with confidence but it’s grounded. It doesn’t rush into things that won’t hold. On a Monday, this hits around real life decisions that have to do with your work, money, who you align with, and what you walk into this week. An Open Day means doors swing open, but you still have to choose the right one.

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These animal signs are the ones who recognize what’s happening for them and step into something that changes their whole week fast.

1. Tiger

Design: YourTango

You get access to something on Monday that you weren’t included in before. This could be a conversation, a group, a plan, or even a decision that you suddenly have a say in. You’re not on the outside of it anymore.

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What matters is how you show up once you’re in. You act like you belong without playing small and that’s exactly what locks it in. This turns into something that benefits you well beyond today. Lucky you!

2. Rat

Design: YourTango

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You take a chance on reaching out to someone and it lands way better than you expected. You’ve been thinking about sending a message or putting yourself out there in a small way. On May 4 you just do it.

Instead of being ignored, you get a real response. It opens a back-and-forth convo that leads somewhere useful. This is one of those moments where doing something simple ends up changing things more than you expected. You’ve been waiting for this. Enjoy.

3. Horse

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You start something on Monday that immediately feels like it’s going somewhere. You can tell right away that it has potential.

It could be a new direction or something you finally commit to after going back and forth. Once you’re in it, you feel different. More certain and way less scattered. And that energy pulls in something else that supports it almost immediately. Finally, it’s all working out again!

4. Snake

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You realize you’ve been waiting for permission that you don’t actually need. On May 4 you move without it.

You make a decision and move forward in a way you’ve been holding off on. And guess what, Snake? Nothing falls apart. In fact, things start moving because you stopped hesitating. This opens something up that was already there, you just weren’t stepping into it yet. Glad you finally did.

5. Dog

Design: YourTango

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Someone includes you in something on Monday that benefits you long term. It’s not just going to be a one-time thing and (most importantly) it connects you to a person you have been thinking about for awhile.

You stop getting treated like an extra, and are brought in like you actually matter to the situation. That opens up future opportunities that you didn’t have access to before. This is the kind of moment that changes your position moving forward. Enjoy!

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6. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

You get a clear opportunity to fix or restart something on May 4, but this time it’s on better terms for you. It’s not going back to how things were.

It’s different now because you’re more aware, more direct, and not at all willing to settle. Because of that, the situation actually works in your favor this time. What opens today isn’t just a repeat, it’s an upgraded version that benefits you more than it did before.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.