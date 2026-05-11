The Tarot Horoscope For Tuesday, May 12 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The daily tarot horoscope is here for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Pisces. The collective tarot for everyone is Temperance, and there are a lot of signs presenting themselves today that point toward acting with patience.

The Sun in Taurus is about slowing down and enjoying what you have. The Moon in Pisces is elusive and prone to fantasy-thinking, which makes it best not to rush decisions and think things out first. Then, the tarot card, Temperance, is about practicing moderation. You want to have just enough but not so much that you're overwhelmed. So, for now, enjoy the moment and savor the things you have. It's OK to envision more, but be sure that what you're asking for is for the right reasons.

Daily tarot horoscopes for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 12, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aries: The Emperor

Aries, the Emperor is your tarot card for May 12. Coincidentally, it's also the one you rule. Associated with Mars, today seems to bring a few power struggles. You don't have to get involved, though.

You can choose to stay in your lane and let the problems created for the day work themselves out. Instead, slow down and observe what happens and wisely choose what works best for you.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

On Tuesday, it's time to listen to your inner voice. The Empress tarot card is associated with Venus, your ruling planet.

So, self-love is in order today. You can choose to do things your way and not worry who agrees. The goal is to live life on your own terms.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hermit

The Hermit tarot card is a reminder of silence and solitude. These are the two keys to your spiritual journey on Tuesday, May 12.

You'll feel tempted to turn off the phone or to avoid crowds. Less feels better than overstimulating your mind with an abundance of noise. Happy silence, Gemini!

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Cancer: The Star

Your daily tarot card signifies wishes, Cancer. The Star card is about wishes that come true for you, and they start when you connect with your life purpose.

If you're unsure where you're supposed to be in your life right now, pay attention to your inner voice. Let the wisdom of the universe guide you from where you are now to your highest form of expression.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Leo: The Hierophant

On Tuesday, you may wish to break a few rules, but the Hierophant advises you to stick with what you know.

There are some days when challenging the status quo is easier, but looking at today's tarot card, it's a sign that May 12 isn't one of them. Wait patiently, Leo, as your chance could appear another day soon.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Virgo: Wheel of Fortune

You see that cycles often come back around and repeat with a little nuance. The Wheel of Fortune is a tarot card about your life's journey. What happens today may not be what you experience tomorrow.

If you feel sad, those emotions will end and be replaced with joy. Feeling happy but disorganized? Soon you'll be steady and ready to be productive. Let things happen organically.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Libra: The Hanged Man

Today brings you a sense of waiting that is not rooted in self-desire but instead, because someone else is making it impossible for you to do what you want.

The Hanged Man is a card of wasted time, where others are dictating your choices. On May 12, reclaim your power and take the step you know you need to. People can catch up with your vibe when ready, or if not, you didn't miss your opportunity.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Scorpio: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is about problems surfacing when you were not expecting them to. A sudden change in circumstances means that you have to make a decision.

Since you enjoy knowing what the future holds, a part of you will want to know all the details or how to control the outcome. However, this card is also associated with Mars, the planet of war. It's best to exercise caution and let situations cool down first.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The World

Everything falls into place at the time that you want it to. Sagittarius, your daily tarot card is the World, and it implies that an ending to a long journey is almost over.

You've done what needed to be done, and now it's time to celebrate small and large wins. The work taught you lessons, and on Tuesday, think about what you learned and how to take this knowledge into your next life chapter.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Temperance

Capricorn, today is about pauses and patience. It's time to wait and see where things go in a relationship. The Temperance tarot card encourages self-restraint.

While it may feel more important to push someone to tell you how they feel, it's advisable to give yourself time and focus. You don't have to sit around and wait, though. Live your life and have fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Lovers

Aqaurius, you're all about supporting others, especially the people you love most. The Lovers tarot card is about a harmonious relationship. Right now, you're ready to have a beautiful time doing things that make you feel happy and loved with your special person.

On May 12, you may wonder if you're with the right person or better off single. But your commitment keeps you firmly rooted and loyal to your partnership.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Tuesday's tarot card for Pisces: The Magician

On Tuesday, May 12, your daily tarot card reminds you to value all the positive traits and skills you possess and to use them for your highest good. There's a reason why you have them, Pisces, and it's not for you to play small in life. It's to help your uniqueness stand out.

The Magician tarot card is ruled by Gemini and Mercury, which indicates that a lot of thought could be taking place behind the scenes. Today is perfect for jotting down an idea and later reviewing which option you like most.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.