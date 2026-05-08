3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Prosperity All Week From May 11 - 17

Three Chinese zodiac signs are attracting luck and prosperity all week from May 11 - 17, 2026. The week begins with Wood Rooster Stable energy and ends on Metal Rabbit Open energy.

The wins arrive over the weekend, but what happens from Monday through Thursday is actually what makes your dreams happen. Monday's stable energy grounds and emotionaly prepares you for all that you want to accomplish this week. Then, Tuesday's Fire Dog energy is perfect for getting to work on something that you've needed to get done. Wednesday and Thursday are a bit tense, but good things come from life's challenges! You'll notice what things need to be changed or removed from your schedule. It's a good time to be cautious.

Advertisement

The luck you are building toward arrives all weekend long. On Friday, you experience success. Then, on Saturday, you get a gift or some money, and on Sunday, your day clears up so you can enjoy time doing whatever you want.

1. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your luckiest day this week is Sunday, but you have a lot to get done to clear your schedule before then. On Monday, you get an answer you've been looking for that reveals whether or not your plans will work. By Tuesday, you sense what direction to take and get things started. Obstacles and challenges are addressed on Wednesday by removing things from your schedule.

You hear a compliment on Friday that really motivates you to keep going. Money comes in, and you're feeling mighty prosperous over the weekend. Saturday feels like a good day to reward yourself for working so hard. Sunday is ideal for spending time with family and sharing details about your week. There's a lot to be thankful for now, and you are counting all your blessings.

2. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your luckiest day of the week is Saturday, when an abundance of good things come into your life in the form of opportunities. Invitations for things to do and lots of laughter are involved. You could use a little rest and relaxation, and knowing that a pause is on the horizon makes each day easier.

During a short meditation, you see what your life is meant to be like. You're surrounded by happiness and the people you love. You have friends you want to do things with and fun times you want to enjoy. You know that if you do one thing each day well, you'll feel a sense of accomplishment before Sunday is over.

3. Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You start a new project this week, Dog. Just one idea initiated makes your life better. You envision yourself with money flowing to you instead of only going out. You're confident that your wishes can come true, and that feeling grows strongest on Tuesday.

You imagine what that would feel like and carefully consider your choices, taking time to address the problem on Wednesday and Thursday. When you see how it all flows together, life feels prosperous and lucky.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.