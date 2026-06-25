The Tarot Horoscope For Friday, June 26 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 26, 2026. Today, the Moon enters Sagittarius after spending a substantial amount of time in Libra. The card reading for everyone is Justice, which is ruled by Libra, interestingly enough.

Justice is a highly positive card, and it simply means having faith that your wishes will come true. You believe in things like fairness and honesty, and have high confidence no matter what the circumstances. With the Moon in Sagittarius, it's time to be honest about how you feel. Aligning your actions with your truth can help you to channel the energy of Justice. Let's explore what else this means for your zodiac sign on Friday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Friday, June 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Aries: The High Priestess

You don't have to ask anyone what they think, Aries. Your opinion is more than enough. If you're questioning yourself on June 26, think of the meaning of your daily tarot card for today: The High Priestess.

The High Priestess is a spiritual symbol for that inner voice you have. It speaks to you when you need advice or should trust your intuition. When you get a nudge in your gut, trust yourself!

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

You have a very beautiful tarot card on June 26, and that is The Empress. The Empress is ruled by the same planet that governs your sign: Venus. That's why this tarot card is the meaning of unconditional love. You don't have to earn appreciation from another. You don't have to prove yourself.

Taurus, believe in love. You can simply be yourself and trust that a person who cares about you will be known by how genuine and sincere they are.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Gemini: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is ruled by Mars and is associated with Aries. Since these are both compatible with your energy, Gemini, what feels tense for others feels pretty alright to you.

On June 26, you're ready and prepared to go to bat with someone. Confrontation can be pretty insightful, and you learn that your perspective can change in light of new information.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Cancer: The Magician

If you need to manifest something into your life, the Magician tarot card is perfect for you, Cancer. This particular reading invites you to look at yourself in relation to creating luck.

You have to think about what you're willing to do or sacrifice to get what you want right now. On June 26, your ability to manage your time and energy is crucial because it will put you on the path to what you eventually receive.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Leo: Temperance

You have to be very, very patient with yourself, Leo. The Temperance tarot card is not only about moderation and doing things within reason, but it's also a symbol of patience and how well you can stay kind when life feels tough.

Temperance is about waiting. While it can be so tempting to get angry when you feel passionate, try your best not to on Friday.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Virgo: The Chariot

You think for quite some time before you choose to get involved in a project or something else. The Chariot is the embodiment of that resolve, and for now, it might feel like you need to quit.

The question is, why are you giving up, and are there alternatives to your problem that you've not considered? You may be surprised by how well things are going for you.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Friday's tarot card for Libra: Wheel of Fortune

It's time to turn the page, Libra, and see that the thing you're so worried about actually isn't so bad. On Friday, June 26, the Wheel of Fortune is about a turning point in your life.

The problem with life transitions is that you don't know where you're going or why. But once you get to the other side, you realize that you're in a much better place. You just needed to go through the growing pains.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Scorpio: The World

You're just about done with a particular life journey. On Friday, June 26, your tarot card, the World, references the completion of one cycle in order to start a new one.

You may be going on a new trip and coming home soon, only to start another. You might be an empty nester sooner than you realize, giving you the freedom to do the things you enjoy.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Friday's tarot card for Sagittarius: The Hermit

You love a day for yourself. There's really nothing better than to be quietly lost in blissful surrender to your inner thoughts. The Hermit tarot card is a peaceful card for you, Sagittarius.

On Friday, June 26, call a time-out and take a moment to withdraw from the noise of the world. Give yourself permission to be still and really enjoy your solitude when it arrives.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Friday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Moon

On Friday, June 26, the Moon tarot indicates a bit of foolishness due to deceit. The Moon may reveal someone very close to you betraying your trust.

They may have good intentions, but for now, a little bit of suspicion can keep you out of trouble.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Friday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Fool

The Fool tarot card, upright, symbolizes rushing into a situation without a plan.

You can be gullible when you only focus on your own objectives. Your world around you also needs a plan; the Fool doesn't have guidance, but you could use it.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Friday's tarot card for Pisces: The Sun

This optimistic tarot card, the Sun, is about being in the limelight and enjoying it to the fullest extent.

Your day is perfect for going out and dressing up, or for putting on your favorite makeup.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.