3 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Gift From The Universe On June 26, 2026

On June 26, 2026, three zodiac signs are getting a gift from the universe. When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury on Friday, we are blessed with the powerful ability to decipher what's before us.

Friday provides these astrological signs with what could only be called wisdom. We are now able to base our decisions on what went wrong and what worked out well in the past. We are clear about our goals and we know exactly what to do to achieve them. We're becoming the authors of our own destiny. Finally.

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1. Virgo

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When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury on June 26, you're on the ball and ready to make important decisions. The truth is that moments like this are rare with you, Virgo. It's not so much that you can't decide, but that you don't always trust your own mind. On Friday, your gift from the universe helps you do just that.

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The universe is showing you that you can and should trust yourself. By doing so, you are able to create something truly special. Your mind is clear, and you know what you want.

You aren't working for someone else at this point. You have your own life to think about, and this really helps motivate you. You are making smart moves all day long. You know what you want, and nothing is standing in the way of you getting it.

2. Capricorn

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It's up to you to decide what to do next, Capricorn. You have goals, and after the Moon trines Mercury on June 26, you're making a plan to achieve them. You don't want these dreams to live only in your mind any longer.

During this transit, you feel as if you're on a mission to create the rest of your journey and lay it out on paper. You are naturally disciplined and intelligent, Capricorn, and you like the idea of a visual map to follow.

On Friday, the universe gifts you with a sense of clarity that helps you put together the pieces so you can make it to the next level in your progress. You are clear about your goals and the steps you need to take going forward. You've got this!

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3. Pisces

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For you, Pisces, the universe's gift has you feeling as if you can totally trust in your intuition. This is quite a relief. Now, you know that if something feels right, you should go for it without doubting yourself.

You can trust yourself to make the right decisions under this transit. When the Moon forms a trine with Mercury on June 26, you're receiving some very deep information, and it kind of opens up your mind. You see something you previously had no idea existed.

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This is what snaps you back into reality and has you feeling confident about your next move in your life's journey. Trust your gut on this one. Something great is about to happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.