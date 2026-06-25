Daily Horoscope For Friday, June 26: You Get Some Very Good News Today

The daily horoscope for June 26, 2026 is here for your zodiac sign. The Moon is in Scorpio on Friday, forming a trine with both Mercury and Jupiter in Cancer and an opposition with Mars in Taurus.

Friday is actually a pretty great day if I do say so myself. Conversations go well because people are feeling generous and friendly. I'm seeing every astrological sign get some really good news on Friday that keeps this positive energy going well into the weekend.

Daily horoscopes for Friday, June 26, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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I get the feeling that money is coming in for you on Friday. Or, at the very least, you get some good news that it's about to. Either way, your whole mood improves, which only attracts even more money your way.

Since your ruling planet, Mars, is in a more difficult position, there is a moment on June 26 when you start feeling unsure of yourself. But honestly, Aries, that only encourages you more. You usually do your best work when there's a challenge involved.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Someone in your life wants something from you that you're not totally sure you're ready to give. Or you want something from them, and they're dragging their feet. Whatever it is, Taurus, it becomes pretty hard to ignore on June 26.

If you really think about it, you both want the same thing. I think you're both just asking for whatever that is in different ways, which is why wires are getting crossed. The vibes are high on Friday, and people are more likely to be on the same page, so it's a good day to finally work things out.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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A conversation with a coworker or manager goes very well for you on Friday, Gemini. Something you've been trying to explain finally gets through to the person who needs to hear it most.

I'm sensing that it's been a rather long week for you, so this comes at a good time. Whether this means taking on the task you know for a fact you're the right person for or taking something unnecessary off your plate, there's a small but real win for you on June 26.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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June 26 is one of the best days of your month. You're saying all the right things at all the right times. Something you've been hoping to hear actually gets said. Everything overall just feels a lot less complicated on Friday.

If you have anything creative to do, this would be the day to do it, because it will turn out better than even you could've guessed. Not bad, Cancer!

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Someone you live with or someone you're really close to does something on Friday that genuinely makes you feel taken care of. The best part is, you didn’t even have to ask.

It's the kind of thing you don't always let yourself need, which makes the gesture all the more appreciated. You can't really lose on Friday, Leo.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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You know that feeling you get when you finally say something you've been overthinking about and it comes out perfectly? That's Friday for you, Virgo.

Better yet, the person you tell it to is 100% on your side. They take what you've told them and run with it, and together, the two of you are basically unstoppable.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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After getting some very good news about your financial situation on Friday, your body wants to rest, but your mind is telling you to get out there and celebrate! Try to find a compromise, ok Libra?

Luckily, compromise is just the kind of thing you're best at. I see you making the most of what June 26 has to offer you, but in the most responsible way possible. Good work.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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You're pretty much in a standoff with someone on June 26. Not just anyone, though. I'm sensing that this is someone you're committed to, whether that's a romantic partner or someone you're connected to legally.

You're both being a little stubborn about something. But in true Scorpio style, it somehow makes things more interesting rather than annoying. By the time the energy lightens up at the end of Friday, you'll probably both laugh about it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Something that's been bothering you finally starts making more sense on June 26, almost like your brain finally finished processing it overnight while you were sleeping. If you had a weird dream last night, Sagittarius, now you know why.

Now that that's no longer on your mind, you're back to feeling like yourself. After that slight change in your energy, things bother you a lot less. Your weekend is starting on the right foot.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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A friend comes through for you on Friday in a way that actually catches you off guard, Capricorn. Not in a big dramatic way or anything, but it makes you realize you might have underestimated them a little.

You have pretty high standards for the people in your life, and to be honest, you don't always expect them to be met. So when they are on June 26, it genuinely means something. When was the last time you let them know how much they mean to you?

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Someone at work has very good news for you on Friday. It comes after a conversation with someone who makes the decisions, too, which is promising for your future, Aquarius.

This is all happening because you stood your ground on your work-life balance instead of burning yourself out. You actually showed up to work totally mentally present instead of running on fumes. That's how it goes!

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Could it be, Pisces? I'm seeing signs that the exact thing you've been working toward or hoping for is actually going somewhere. There isn't any huge announcement on June 26, but you do have something to look forward to.

You're about to have one of those moments when something just lines up perfectly and you have to pinch yourself to make sure it's real. That's your sign that the direction you've been moving in makes sense. It's a great Friday for you overall.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.