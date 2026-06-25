3 Zodiac Signs Finally Start Feeling Inspired & Motivated Again On June 26, 2026

On June 26, 2026, three zodiac signs are finally feeling inspired and motivated again. Neptune direct sparks our imagination and allows us to pick up on the innovative energy all around us.

It seems that just about everything inspires us on Friday, and these astrological signs may manifest that creative streak in any number of ways. One thing is for sure: we're not leaving this day without either starting something big or putting a grand masterpiece into motion. It's all fun and thrilling, and if we can dream it, we can make it a reality.

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1. Gemini

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Just about every conversation you have on June 26 leads to someplace highly imaginative, Gemini. Your creativity is at an all-time high, and it really doesn't take much for you to feel incredibly inspired.

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This has a lot to do with the people you choose to surround yourself with and speak to during Neptune direct. Your social circle is full of creatives. Ideas are thrown around on Friday, and you're the one who makes something real out of them.

Neptune has a great influence over your ability to get up and go. You are always full of great ideas, but on this day, you're not content to let them live in your mind. You're planning and executing now. Let the creative juices flow!

2. Leo

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During Neptune direct, you are feeling more confident than you have in a while, Leo. Your artistic prowess has no bounds, and you're producing the kind of beauty that seems almost limitless.

You are not holding yourself back during this time. When inspiration hits as hard as it does on Friday, you just allow it to happen. You are not standing in the way of your own brilliance, nor should you.

This is a day when you outdo yourself when it comes to your own expectations, and that's a pretty fantastic state to be in. You are creative to a fault, and there really is no cap to what you can do at this time. Fortunately, you also have the motivation to follow through on your lofty ideas.

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3. Aquarius

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You could never and will never care what others think of you, Aquarius, nor will you ever feel comfortable trying to fit in. During Neptune direct, you get to live that out in a very creative way. You like to stand out, and you want what you create to do the same.

On Friday, you feel incredibly inspired to do something amazing and artistic, such as writing a novel or composing music. It's something along those lines, but no matter the specifics, what you create now is radically unique.

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This is what separates you from the mob. When you decide to go for it, you do so by creating something utterly original and unmistakably brilliant. You are innovative by nature, and Neptune's inspiring energy is right up your alley. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.