4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Friday, June 26

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on June 26, 2026 as the Moon enters Sagittarius while Jupiter is in Cancer.

It's a very lucky day because Jupiter energy is at work. Jupiter is still in Cancer, the sign of its exaltation, and we are in peak Cancer season. The Moon (which, by the way, is also ruled by Cancer) ties everything back to Jupiter, the ruler of Sagittarius. The Moon rules feelings, and Jupiter in Cancer helps you to tap into your emotions and experience them powerfully.

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The Jupiter and the Moon enhance how others see you on Friday, and help things work out really well for four astrological signs.

1. Sagittarius

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Sag, what can I say? It doesn't take a special horoscope or anything particularly significant for you to be lucky because you just are. On June 26, the Moon in your sign reminds you that you can take risks and be yourself. It's good for you to be selfish and to focus on building a life that you want to live.

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A Sagittarius Moon is a moment of awakening when you're aware of your potential. This is when you attract abundance because you're a people magnet on Friday. You use your charm well, and thanks to Jupiter in your other people's resources sector, it attracts the help you need in your life.

2. Cancer

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You're attracting opportunities to grow and improve your mental health. The Moon in Sagittarius makes you crave a better life, Cancer. You don't just want to feel good, you want to look good and be as healthy as you can be. There's this tiny window of opportunity for you to take that first step on June 26 and really mean it.

You have been experiencing all these internal changes and powerful epiphanies since Jupiter entered your sign a year ago. Now that you're about to leave this summer, you realize that whatever you want, you have to do it now.

3. Capricorn

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The Moon in Sagittarius activates your house of endings. For you, Capricorn, that's a very good thing, because on June 26, you are here to say hello to what's good. The more you release negative energy around you, a signal is sent to the universe letting it know you have prepared the table for luck to sit.

You are not consumed by problems or drama. Jupiter in your sector of relationships locks in and sends you the right people and situations. You attract them like magic, and it just feels right.

4. Pisces

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On June 26, the Moon enters your sector of social status and Jupiter is in your house of romance. This is the perfect day for you to attract opportunities into your life where you feel incredibly fortunate. The Moon rules emotions, and it gives you a feeling about which situations you need to be in and which ones are better for someone else. Because you are kind and generous, you don't gatekeep either.

You share what isn't meant for you with others, hoping that your handoff opens a door that they can really walk through. Another thing that makes this work well for you is how pursuing your interests touches your heart. You don't feel like you're working when you do things you love. That's what June 26 is all about, Pisces.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.