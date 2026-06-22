Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To June 28

The weekly Chinese horoscopes are here for each animal sign from June 22 - 28, 2026. This week sets the tone for July while also finalizing a few pending items before the month ends.

You get motivated on Monday, since your effort really does work, and every sacrifice you made comes to you on the 22nd. On Tuesday, you get a free day to work on pretty much anything your heart desires to establish the tone for the month of July. On Wednesday, you tie up loose ends, which really makes you happy. You look forward to what you have to do because it's pretty much the things you enjoy.

Advertisement

Then, on Thursday, you start a new journey with a Metal Horse Establish Day. This means you're detached from the outcome but hopeful. Then on Friday, you distance yourself from past work and focus on your future. The weekend gives you another busy day on Saturday to dedicate your energy toward the new path you plan to journey on in July. Sunday is perfect for balancing your life and getting adjusted to the new schedule.

1. Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Rat, you're in for an incredible week. You're surprised by how efficiently you can get certain things done. You finish a project much earlier than expected, setting the tone for the end of the month. Your best day to close doors and open windows to fresh beginnings arrives on Wednesday, June 24, an Earth Snake Close Day.

The essence of Earth reminds you to stay grounded and true to yourself. Snake energy is the symbol of shedding old skin and creating a new one that reveals how wise you've become. New friendships form, and you realize that so much of what you had to do in June set a really solid foundation for July.

2. Ox

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Ox, you're never one to rush into anything without a careful plan, but you are more open to suggestions on Tuesday, June 23, an Earth Dragon Open Day. This is a highly business-oriented, money-making day for you. If you're starting a new job or opening your own business, this is the day to make it official on social media and announce it to friends.

You might feel like it's a bit premature, but that's what days like this are for. This is the week to start new things in anticipation of testing out what you do well (or don't). You can make a few scheduling changes on Friday, a Metal Goat Remove Day, when you're least attached to any particular outcome.

3. Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are living for the weekend, Tiger. Your best day this week won't arrive until Saturday, June 27, a Water Monkey Full Day. This is the second most active day for starting new projects all week, with the first being on Tuesday's Open Day. Early in the week, aim to work on personal projects and things that you want to do for your own future. Dedicate time to other business matters, particularly regarding your job on Saturday, especially if you work remotely.

The end of June is ideal for scheduling business trips or locking in meetings you want to do in person, and not via video. If you are making changes to your personal image, focus on your artwork or the image you hope to show the world. Reserve Friday, June 26, for thinking, resting, and processing your emotions. You will feel more confident about the direction you plan to take by Sunday.

4. Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You're one of the luckiest animal signs in Chinese astrology, and you have a double fortunate day arriving for you at the top of the week. A Fire Rabbit Receive Day sets the tone all week long for how optimistic you feel about the future. On Tuesday, June 23, you feel prepared to jump into a high-risk relationship or a project that appears promising.

You're likely to say no to invitations that arrive on Wednesday. Decline in advance so others can prepare, and be clear about boundaries you need honored mid-week. Sunday is an excellent family day, perfect for relaxing and preparing your mind for a powerful entry into the peak of summer in July.

5. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are bold and brave, Dragon, and you feel so much like yourself on Tuesday, June 23, when there's an Open Earth Day in your animal sign. You really show others how you shine. You are grounded in your inner truth. Life experiences provide you with personal conviction, so no matter what the day brings, you don't doubt yourself at all. You can spot inconsistency pretty much immediately and sense when to put your attention elsewhere.

On Wednesday, a Closed Day, it's the perfect time to make your annual donations or to make room for a friend to come over with some of the things they no longer want to use, and you bring out yours as well. It's the week for bartering and trading goods to help each other out.

6. Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The end of the month is when you start to really sense where the summer is headed. There are two really good back-to-back good days with optimal energy for your animal sign. Your first arrives on Wednesday, June 24, an Earth Snake Close Day, and the second is on Friday, June 26, a Remove Day. Each of these two days provides you with a chance to change an area of your life.

On Wednesday, you feel the need to decline offers you originally accepted because they no longer align with your goals or needs. You are also let go from a situation that you didn't really want to participate in, but didn't want to disappoint others.

On Friday, a relationship could end as you know it at this time. You have a conversation in which you discover a difference between how you want things done and how another person prefers to approach the same situation. It doesn't mean the relationship must end, but it can be a deal-breaker for business or for working together on a project.

Advertisement

7. Horse

Design: YourTango

On Thursday, June 25, your strength comes from your ability to dig your heels into something you can really commit to, but not a passion, a logical project, or relationship improvement that makes you see the world differently. This is a ground-breaking week for you, Horse, where you turn over a new leaf. You have one day in your sign, a Metal Horse Establish Day. Metal helps you detach from the emotional reactions that often arise when life is tense.

You don't feel trapped when you have to make a commitment. Instead, you want to focus on one thing you can truly be proud of finishing. The Establish energy emphasizes how this is a direction you have often intended to take, but never had the chance to do in the past. The future looks very bright for you, and you're ready to see where the road leads you.

Advertisement

8. Goat

Design: YourTango

You are a social person, Goat, and you really enjoy spending time with friends or being part of a group learning from others. This week, you socialize and gain a better understanding of what you are looking for in your networking. You really don't know until you start talking to people and get a feel for what opportunities you can participate in.

Advertisement

You also see what you can do to help others. Your best day of the week for making social networking changes is on Friday, June 26, a Metal Sheep Remove Day. What makes this day particularly nice is that by the time the weekend arrives, you'll have completed a few of your pressing deadlines. You'll also have taken the first real step toward a goal.

These moments provide you with clarity about who you are and what you can do. So, it's easier to confidently let things go because you're not interested in holding on to situations out of fear or feeling like another won't come to you in the future.

9. Monkey

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This is a highly intuitive week, which is a skill that you don't typically try to master. You're led by reason and logic, and you are incredibly curious. But you get a rich lesson in the value of intuition, and you learn to follow your instincts much more than you have done in the past. The week begins just as you like it, successful and productive. But on Wednesday, June 24, you get a sense of things that are starting to change.

You catch glimpses of how a chapter of your life will close and where you will start becoming more involved in the future. The first step you take toward creating that vision arrives on Thursday, June 25. It's on Saturday, June 27, where you get to put your new skill to the test, with a Water Monkey Full Day. Your curious nature overwhelms you with too much to focus on or do. Despite the temptation to do it all, pick and choose your activities wisely based on how you feel.

10. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You are a helper, and you can always tell when a friend or family member is in need. This is your week to give to others, and by doing so, you feel like you can pursue your own goals guilt-free, or that you've left a loved one behind. Your best day this week arrives just before the end of the month. On Sunday, June 28, the Water Rooster Balance Day helps you to truly appreciate the beauty of simplicity.

You learn to trust your intuitive nature, especially when talking to people you care about. Even during an intense discussion, you show how well you can avoid conflict. When things feel tense, you listen without judgment. Water energy gives you a chance to release the need to control an outcome. Balance reminds you that when you are less focused on who wins, you bring harmony back into your relationships.

Advertisement

11. Dog

Design: YourTango

Your luckiest day arrives mid-week, Dog, and it ushers in a season of change. On Thursday, June 25, a Metal Horse Establish Day, you do something new, and for you, it's a pretty big switch from your usual daily routine. When the week starts off fairly uneventful, you are a little surprised when fate takes you in a different direction.

By Friday, you feel like you avoided a problem that you didn't even know existed until someone pointed it out to you. Your faithful personality could feel almost like a flaw, but you refuse to be discouraged. By Saturday, you're back into the swing of things and feeling more in your element.

Advertisement

12. Pig

Design: YourTango

There isn't a single day in your sign, but you start the week with soft, encouraging energy that reminds you that the universe is always watching your back. You receive a token of appreciation from a friend, such as a compliment or a gift. That moment helps you see that struggle doesn't have to be part of your future. Even when you experience a setback on Wednesday, you still feel optimistic.

Advertisement

That sense of positivity proved correct on Thursday, June 25, as you took an important first step on a new life journey. You go back to school, or you talk about future plans with a partner. This is the week when you set the tone for how you'll close out the month and what you have to look forward to in July.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.