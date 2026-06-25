Hard Times Come To An End For 4 Chinese Zodiac Signs On Friday, June 26

On June 26, 2026, hard times are finally going to end for four Chinese zodiac signs. Friday is a Metal Goat Remove Day, during a Wood Horse month and the Year of the Fire Horse.

You learn something about yourself today. You really don't need permission to be happy. Sometimes, when life has been hard, you meet other people who have similar struggles. So, when you start doing better, a part of you feels almost guilty that you were the fortunate one to get ahead. The universe is so generous with you now that it makes you want to help others.

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June is nearly over, and Wood Horse energy all month helps these animal signs break free from the past. Old challenges are less burdensome and what happens today helps you get a fresh start in July.

1. Goat

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You have felt a little lonely lately, and you really would love to invite people to your place, but it's not company-ready yet. On July 26, with the weekend ahead, you decide it's time to clean up and get things organized. Today is perfect for decluttering and picking out new colors to decorate your space.

Life has been harder than usual, and some fresh color in a room or a new piece of furniture can really boost your spirits. It's an out with the old and in with the new kind of day, Goat. You might decide to donate or sell a few items you're tired of looking at. Items that need fixing are added to your DIY list, and you are on the path toward better days.

2. Monkey

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Love is so complicated, and as much as you care about someone, you want your freedom. On June 26, something happens, and you realize how important it is to turn your attention to yourself. Summer may be a season for love, but you're not that interested in investing the time and energy it takes to manage a relationship right now. You have so many things you need to work on within yourself.

Monkey, you're more focused on self-improvement, and being accountable to another person feels a little much. Emotionally, you want to put things on hold. It's not really a break-up, per se, but space to focus on you and do some inner healing.

3. Rooster

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You have heard of Feng Shui helping a room to have luckier energy, and you're so ready for hard times to end that you decide to give it a shot. You walk into a room, do your own version of the KonMari method. You ask yourself whether this or that sparks joy. If the answer is no, then out it goes. If you feel it's a yes, then it stays.

The cleansing ritual is exactly what you need to feel like everything is where it's meant to be. You thought it was a bit crazy, but now you're a believer. Today is lighter, Rooster. Whenever the energy in your life gets heavy, you'll remember you tested things out, and it worked.

4. Ox

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Hard times end on June 26 because you decide to change. You make a decision that takes you down a new path. You know that how you think influences what you do. So, rather than blame other people for why you're unhappy or limit yourself by saying things are what they are, you work on improving your mindset.

The moment you start talking down to yourself, you stop and reframe the words. Ox, you pay attention to your daily habits and stop yourself before you go further down the same path. You start changing small routines so you can feel differently about your potential.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.