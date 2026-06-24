The Tarot Horoscope For Thursday, June 25 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for June 25, 2026. The Sun is in Cancer, and the Moon is in Scorpio. The collective card reading for everyone is from the Ten of Wands, which addresses the burdens you were never meant to carry.

With the Moon and Sun in water signs, it's time to really consider how you feel about each task you participate in. The Moon in Scorpio makes it much easier to sort through painful experiences and remove them. Cancer season gives you the ability to forgive yourself for making mistakes and moving on. Let's find out what this energy means for you on Thursday.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Thursday, June 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Swords

Aries, you're one of those zodiac signs whose boldness takes them very far in life. However, your tarot card on June 25 indicates that you are running from a problem you need to face.

The Seven of Swords highlights blind spots that stop you from seeing the truth of your situation. With the Moon in Scorpio, be extra careful when it comes to secrets, both shared and kept. It's best to keep things in the light.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Taurus: Justice

You want relationships to be fair, Taurus. Your tarot card, Justice, represents things that work in your favor, either legally or when you are interacting with others.

On Thursday, asking for what you want and need can be super helpful to your goals. If you feel like the scales have been tipping and want them more in your favor, now is the time to ask for it.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Gemini: The Hierophant

The Hierophant tarot card is about habits and routines, plus it also represents religion and political institutions. You might not like how things are going on Thursday, and a part of you will want them to change immediately.

The message for you on June 25 is to work for change, realizing that some situations rarely change overnight.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Cancer: The Hanged Man, reversed

You have to do things when you feel they are right for you. On Thursday, the Hanged Man in reverse is a sign that you're ready to move ahead, which can imply leaving behind a relationship or feeling as though you're letting someone down.

With the Moon in Scorpio urging romantic notions, you'll wrestle with dreams of the future and face reality. Whatever happens on June 25 might be hard on some levels, but the key is to follow your heart and trust that your intuition will not fail you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Leo: Ten of Cups, reversed

Not everything falls into place exactly within the timeframe you want. On Thursday, your tarot card, the Ten of Cups, reversed, is a reminder that life is complicated.

There's a lot more to happiness than just having one thing, and then you're set. To feel joy each day, you have to work toward it with each decision you make.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Virgo: Eight of Swords, reversed

The Eight of Swords, reversed, is about unhealthy situations coming to an end. For you, Virgo, it's likely related to family since the Moon is in Scorpio.

The good news is that the problem is coming to an end. You have waited for so long for this day! You didn't give up, and thinking ahead is how you solved the situation. You are no longer stuck in a toxic dynamic. They have moved on, and you're glad.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Thursday's tarot card for Libra: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords is a reminder from the tarot of how fast you can fall into a negative pattern and how long it can be to break out of it. The time for change has arrived.

You should pat yourself on the back, Libra. It took a lot of courage for you to break free from someone you felt uncomfortable around. But on June 25, you decide that you're over it. No more chances. The door is closed.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Scorpio: Death

Endings can be very positive, Scorpio. As the zodiac sign most associated with transformation, the Death card feels right for you.

On Thursday, you see yourself in a new light. You're ready to put the past behind you and move toward a brighter future. You don't mind the hard work it takes to improve yourself. Rather than avoid it, you're ready to dig in and see results.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Thursday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You are always so lucky, which is why you often take risks others wouldn't dare try. You land on your feet, and don't worry too much. Things pretty much always work out for you.

With your tarot card, the Nine of Pentacles, reversed on Thursday, you remember not to take advantage of your luck. Things can turn quickly when you're not careful. It's better to be cautious now rather than have to fix preventable problems later.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Thursday's tarot card for Capricorn: The High Priestess

Your mind is a really incredible thing, Capricorn, because even though you are very practical, you sense things without anyone having to tell you what's going on. That's part of the meaning behind your daily tarot on Thursday.

The High Priestess is intuitive and the ruler of the subconscious mind. So, if you're daydreaming or have a deja vu moment on June 25, don't ignore it. It could be that you did experience that situation in the past. You were just predicting it would happen soon.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Thursday's tarot card for Aquarius: Two of Swords, reversed

Not everyone likes confrontation, Aquarius. But facts and truth are often hard to face when you don't like what they state for your future.

On Thursday, you might wish a friend were braver or more open to hearing what you have to say. Yet, the Two of Swords, reversed, indicates denials or avoidance in someone close to you. The advice is not to push it. Sometimes, time is the best teacher.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Thursday's tarot card for Pisces: Four of Swords, reversed

The Four of Swords, reversed, is about hanging out with your friends or going to visit with family. It's time to return to the world on June 25 to socialize and get back into the swing of things.

You might be so used to doing things on your own that you risk burning out quickly. For now, make Thursday a day to get used to being more involved and see how you feel.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.