A Rare Second Chance Arrives For 4 Zodiac Signs By The End Of June 2026

A rare second chance is arriving for four zodiac signs by the end of June 2026. The stars are aligning to bring someone back into your life, be it a business partner or past love.

Astrologer Helena Hathor explained that in the last week of the month, "Venus, the planet of love, is in Leo directly opposite Pluto retrograde while also trining Saturn." These transits have a long-term impact on your relationships, leading to stability and prosperity. Someone is returning to your life, and this time is going to work out a whole lot better than the last.

Advertisement

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

If you've been thinking about an ex or the one who got away, they may just come back into your life this month, Leo. The romantic energy is especially strong when the Moon enters Sagittarius on June 26. "That's your firehouse of romance," Hathor said, so you can expect your love life to get a big boost.

Advertisement

With Venus moving into your sign on June 30, you have the opportunity to rekindle old flames. Be bold and don't be afraid to put yourself out there. Your social calendar is going to be full this summer, and that's exactly how you like it.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Friendship breakups can be even more painful than romantic ones. Fortunately, you have the chance to reconcile with an old pal this month, Aquarius. You likely had a fallout at some point between 2018 and April of this year. According to Hathor, "now is the time when you're gonna see them reenter the group chat to patch it up." You missed this person dearly, so don't let this second chance pass you by.

However, if it isn't friendship that returns, pay close attention to your business partnerships. While it might not have worked out in the past, any new offers could lead to long-term prosperity and happiness.

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This month is bringing you closure, Aries. Someone from your past is returning to your life before June comes to an end. "This could be an old childhood friend or someone you used to know way back," Hathor said. "They're connected to your family somehow."

This is your chance to heal an old wound, but the person coming back isn't meant to stay in your orbit for long. "They're coming back around to get all the feelings out on the table and just clear the air," the astrologer explained. After a conversation with this person, you're able to close the door on a bygone chapter. This creates a whole new world of possibilities.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

You lost out on an opportunity a while back and, over time, accepted that you missed your shot. Well, think again, Scorpio. Before the end of June, you are getting a second chance, likely connected to your career. With Venus in Leo, this is the time to make bold moves. Don't let fear keep you from taking risks, as it has in the past.

"You and a partner or someone are making big moves together," Hathor said. This involves going over old work projects. It may result in a temporary power struggle, but this is something you can absolutely overcome. According to the astrologer, you may have "global opportunities," or the chance to publish something you were unable to the first time around.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.