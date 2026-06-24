Deep Love Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs On June 25, 2026

On June 25, 2026, deep love is arriving for three zodiac signs. Venus may be trined with Saturn, but that's not going to stop the love from flowing. Saturn merely helps direct that love in the right direction.

During this transit, these astrological signs find the love that they didn't know was missing from their lives. The surprise of it all is stunning and pleasant. On Thursday, Saturn acts as a matchmaker or sorts, while Venus brings the deep love and affection. We find love and love finds us, and so much of it feels absolutely meant to be.

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1. Cancer

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You've finally reached a point where you know that you don't really need love in your life. Sure, you want it, but it's not necessary for you to feel complete. Of course, it's after this realization that you start attracting deep love.

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You're not desperate for affection or romance, and that makes you into someone far more attractive. Your lack of neediness is a green flag, Cancer. Even if you want a relationship, you can also enjoy being single.

On Thursday, when Venus forms a trine with Saturn, the universe recognizes the work you've done and brings you an ironic gift: someone who truly loves you. This is a person you can love deeply and authentically. How nice!

2. Virgo

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Love finds you on Thursday, Virgo, and while you may be skeptical about it at first, eventually it gets under your skin. The fun part is that you like it. You are OK with being loved.

While that sounds obvious, you are inherently distrustful, and so love doesn't come easily in your world. Yet, Venus trine Saturn has you covered. It already knows this about you, and so, this deep love arrives in a surprising and beautiful way.

You are knocked off your feet on Thursday, as the love that arrives is so unbelievably perfect for you that you may start to laugh. It's exactly what you didn't even know you wanted. So, do yourself a favor and just go with it.

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3. Pisces

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During Venus trine Saturn, you understand that the kind of love you need in your life is not a carbon copy of what you received before. Your past relationships didn't work for a reason, and so, you are looking for something entirely different now. You need freshness, intelligence, a spiritual connection, and feelings of warmth.

Saturn's energy works well with Venus on this day and allows the fates to fall in line with your desire. You want someone unique who you can trust and adore. That person makes themselves known to you on this day.

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So, Pisces, you may find that love really is all it's cracked up to be. You started to doubt that it was meant for you, but now you know that it just had to be with the right person. That person shows up for you on Thursday. Let them in!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.