Jupiter In Leo Brings Major Success To 4 Zodiac Signs Starting On June 30, 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting the success they have been working so hard for, starting on June 30, 2026. This is the day Jupiter embarks on a year-long journey through Leo, bringing us the success we've long desired.

According to an astrologer named Amy Demure, "this will be one of the best periods these signs have experienced in their lifetimes for acquiring career success, making their dreams come true, and becoming wealthy." Jupiter is the planet of luck and expansion, and in Leo, it favors ambition and boldness. As Demure explained, this energy gives these signs "an astrological advantage," as they work to achieve their dreams.

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1. Scorpio

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Get ready, Scorpio, because opportunities like this don't come around very often. According to Demure, "you are experiencing the biggest and most successful career period you've had in 12 years." If you've been considering starting a new business or changing careers altogether, this is the time to make your move. Aim big and don't limit yourself to what seems possible.

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With Jupiter in Leo, you have the opportunity to "acquire the career of your dreams," and reach an entirely new level of success. Your status is about to elevate like never before. Expect a lot more recognition as you accomplish professional goals that once felt out of reach.

"This is a time in which you could gain a lot of visibility and attention," Demure added. "Some of you could even become famous." So, keep working hard and pushing forward. You are at the start of a lucky new era, but it's up to you to make the most of it.

2. Leo

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According to Demure, "You are the luckiest zodiac sign of all of the signs because Jupiter is entering Leo for the first time in 12 years." With the planet of luck and abundance in your sign, you can truly manifest anything you dream of, so don't hold yourself back. This is the time to go after your goals with everything you have, knowing the universe is in support.

You've felt stagnant or unlike yourself for a while now, but that all changes on June 30. "Life is moving in your favor again," the astrologer said. "Opportunities and ideas for becoming successful and building wealth will come faster and easier to you than they have in years." You are in the spotlight now, Leo, and that's your favorite place to be.

As the summer goes on, your luck only grows. "Venus will be aligning with Jupiter in your sign," Demure explained. "This will bring you major blessings in love, money, popularity, beauty, personal success, and attention." You are having a huge glow-up, and just in time for your season to begin in July.

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3. Cancer

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Jupiter may be leaving your sign, Cancer, but your luck has not run out yet. This expansive planet is entering your second house of money, making this "one of the wealthiest and most financially abundant periods you've experienced in over a decade," Demure said.

Whether you finally bag that promotion or start a successful new business, you are going to see your income improve greatly. If you've been struggling, you have the chance now to become financially secure. You have many great ideas to build wealth, so trust yourself and go after what you desire.

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While it's good to save, don't be afraid to treat yourself, too. "This period is pushing you to start building a lavish, luxurious, and abundant lifestyle," the astrologer added. "This is a time in which your finances can go from zero to 100 real quick."

4. Libra

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For you, Libra, Jupiter in Leo is truly life-changing. This is your chance to turn your wildest dreams into high-paying realities. On June 30, Jupiter is entering your eleventh house of hopes and wishes, allowing you to manifest like crazy.

"This is the kind of astrology that will allow you to obtain dreams that once felt out of reach or unattainable," Demure said. So, if there is a goal you have been afraid to take seriously, now is the time to do so.

No dream is too big during this transit. Apply for your ideal job or start posting on social media. Start the business you have been fantasizing about. You are going to gain recognition now, and all of it good.

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