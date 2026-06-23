6 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Success On June 25, 2026

Six Chinese zodiac signs are attracting major luck and success on June 25, 2026. Thursday is a Metal Horse Establish Day during a Fire Horse year and Wood Horse month.

Establish Days are about something coming into your life that’s gonna stay. The Metal Horse doesn't love sitting around waiting either, so today people finally stop testing the waters and jump right in. For these animal signs, success shows up when they trust what they've known all along.

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1. Horse

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On June 25 you finally stop pretending you're still deciding. Let's be real, you've already made up your mind about something and you've just been giving everybody else a chance to catch up to where you are.

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Then Thursday happens and you actually say it out loud. Whatever it is, there's a huge sense of relief afterward because you're finally moving in one direction instead of standing still waiting for something to happen. Good stuff.

2. Tiger

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Somebody is about to tell you a story that accidentally changes your life. This person talks on an on about something that happened to them when suddenly you realize that you never thought about doing it that way before.

The funny thing is they probably won't even realize how much that conversation stuck with you. You will. Take notes, Tiger. This info is gonna come in handy very soon.

3. Monkey

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You know that thing in your house that's been bothering you every single day? You've been meaning to deal with for six months but have been in avoidance mode. Welp, on June 25 you finally handle it.

The amount of satisfaction you get from fixing one small annoyance is ridiculous. You've been stepping around it for so long that you forgot life could be easier. Good for you.

4. Rabbit

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Thursday you realize exactly why that thing you wanted so bad didn’t work out. Something new falls into place and suddenly an old disappointment makes a lot more sense. Life is actually showing you the better option.

You're gonna think about that old situation and realize you would've hated the outcome if you'd gotten what you wanted back then. Divine timing always does its thing!

5. Dog

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I keep seeing somebody asking for your opinion on June 25. This person genuinely wants to know what you think. What stands out to me is that you answer without second-guessing yourself. No walking it back. You just give a straight, honest answer.

Look at you. Your confidence is back, dear Dog. You’re back. We missed you. Now go get that dream life you’ve been chasing. You’re ready.

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6. Ox

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There is something you've been putting off dealing with because you didn't want to spend the money. Then Thursday arrives and you realize the thing is costing you more energy and frustration by staying broken.

You finally take care of it and immediately wonder why you waited so long. Sometimes success looks like making your own life easier. Finally, Ox. Whew.

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Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.