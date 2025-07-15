What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About July 16, According To A Tarot Reader

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, the daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign takes on a new tone. The Moon leaves the emotional landscape of Pisces to enter a more agitated placement in Aries. We may feel slightly less calm and a bit irritated, because the Moon isn't happiest in a fire sign.

However, when we view this energy through the lens of the tarot, the Emperor card shows us that our leadership skills are refined and perfected during tough times. So, no matter what you face today, consider it a leadership in training moment. Great leaders learn how to be creative when tension gets high. You may feel this result in your own life today. Things are about to turn upward, and you're ready to be like cream that rises to the top!

Daily tarot horoscope for Wednesday, July 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Strength, reversed

Aries, today you may have to endure a mini-test of patience, and you might not pass in the way you would like to have done. The Strength, reversed, indicates that your inner resolve is slightly less potent than usual on July 16, so you need to exercise caution.

The message from your tarot horoscope is to avoid conflict when possible. To prevent being pushed to the point of snapping or displaying an undesirable side, you'll need to put in extra effort.

You can avoid this problem by remaining fully present in the moment. Detach when you need to. There are tricks to self-control, and you can master them on July 16.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Wands, reversed

Taurus, self-doubt can creep in when you least expect it and cause you to question yourself, the decisions of others, and pretty much everything. When the Queen of Wands is reversed, it's essential to pay attention to the negatives as much as you do the positives.

You don't want to pretend that everything is OK when you feel it's not. On July 16, a proactive approach will help you out. Stay forthright, but remain non-confrontational.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Swords, reversed

Why are choices so hard to make, Gemini? The Two of Swords, reversed, helps you to challenge the perception of snap decision-making.

You might feel like it ought to be much easier to decide what you want or what you like. However, it's not always going to be such a streamlined process.

Today's tarot horoscope wants you to know that thinking involves research and sorting out the answers. Then, and only then, will you know what you have to do and what is right for you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Pentacles

It's important to do things for yourself. You want to keep your life in mind when getting things done, but Cancer, today's tarot card is here to remind you about legacy.

Starting on July 16, the Ten of Pentacles invites you to invest in things that you can pass on to others, either by gift while you're living, or by inheritance when it's your turn to move on to the next level.

Long-term thinking is much more pleasing at times when you are thinking about the future. You may find that giving in this way is very fulfilling for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Five of Pentacles

Thinking of how to help others, Leo? The Five of Pentacles is a tarot card that talks about poverty, and how others feel isolated or disconnected from the world, whether it be spiritual, emotional or physical.

There are so many ways that you can make an impact in the world, even if your own resources are limited. Beginning on July 16, you can provide a kind word, share a resource link or do research for someone who can't figure out how to solve a problem by themselves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: The Hierophant, reversed

Virgo, you can blame a few things on Mercury retrograde starting on July 16, when you have The Hierophant, a reversed tarot card. Today may bring some unpleasant situations when it comes to communication.

If you put your situation into perspective, you may find it to be much easier to navigate the challenges. Remember, not everyone has your Virgo communication skills!

Everyone makes mistakes, and sometimes people say things they don't mean. Give space to let people figure out how to frame a thought better.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: King of Cups, reversed

Take a deep breath, Libra. Today's tarot card is about emotional stability — inwardly, not just what you show to the world. The King of Cups, reversed tarot on July 16, indicates a need for a level-headed mind and a still heart.

Think about the big picture and who it is you want to be. You may feel caught up in a moment, but it won't last forever. Do you have to answer something right now? Waiting a little bit may help alleviate the situation.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Cups, reversed

Scorpio, what's going on with your relationships these days? The Two of Cups, tarot in reverse on July 16, indicates that there may be a problem you sense but don't know why it's happening.

Take time to ask questions and really listen to what others have to say. Sometimes relationships go off course, and you have to work hard to bring them back around. You never will know what to do to fix it until you start working with a person.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Six of Swords, reversed

Sagittarius, have you gotten to a place where you prefer the enemy you know versus going for a situation you're unfamiliar with?

On July 16, the Six of Swords, reversed, indicates a lack of desire to change things because the solution seems more complicated than dealing with a problem.

This tarot card symbolizes a frame of mind that may be holding you back from your highest self. Ponder how today's decisions impact your future. Ask yourself if what you're doing now really makes sense long-term.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Capricorn, according to the Queen of Pentacles, reversed tarot card, the idea of self-care seems to be so simple. You might think that it ought to be less dramatic to do, but something about July 16 tells you that it's not.

There may be schedule conflicts and disruptions to your day that make it seem better to push self-care aside if you have to cut back on sleep or eat things that don't nourish your body the way you often like to do, promise yourself to do the best you can in the moment with what you have.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Nine of Wands, reversed

Who is not willing to meet you halfway lately, Aquarius? The Nine of Wands, reversed on July 16, indicates a potential personal conflict with a stubborn person. You may try to offer a sweet compromise, but they don't want to give in.

When someone wants things their way and only their way, it can feel not very reassuring. The question from your tarot is, will giving in give you the same satisfaction that you'd get if you just decided to do your own thing too? Think about it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: The Fool

Pisces, the beauty of the Fool tarot card on July 16 is that you are ready to take a leap of faith. You don't have to know what will happen next. Your optimism helps you to trust that no matter what, the universe will work things out for you.

The world seems safer when you take this type of approach, and for you, it's a wonderful moment of surrender to the powers that be.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.