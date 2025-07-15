3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On July 16, 2025

Starting on July 16, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era. This day's transit, Moon square Jupiter, brings power to those who speak their minds. If we've been keeping things quiet, not wanting to ruffle feathers, but feeling repressed as a result, then we will find release from that feeling on this day.

This transit especially impacts Leo, Scorpio and Sagittarius. We'll feel a strong urge to grow and push boundaries. We want to step into a new version of ourselves, one that is free and has no feelings of repression. Jupiter is known to get us up and moving, so if personal revolution is on the menu, we'll have one of those. We're not waiting around anymore. The signs are there, the energy is rising, and whether we are ready or not, the new era begins now. Yes!

1. Leo

You feel the pressure to evolve, Leo, and on July 16, you know deep down that playing it safe isn’t cutting it anymore. You’ve held back because you aren't fond of being judged (who is?), but now that Moon square Jupiter courage pushes you to embrace the inevitable.

And that means total honesty. This transit influences you in ways that have you rejecting anything that even resembles cowardice. You're ready to let people know what's on your mind.

You've come to a place in your life where staying silent just isn't working for you. And not only that, but it cramps your style. You are out there, Leo, you're the one who knocks!

2. Scorpio

You've come to understand that if there's a powerful new era to walk into, then it's you who must pave the way. And so, you do. You cannot be silenced, Scorpio. You are one with the universe, and the universe feeds you power.

July 16 brings you the transit of the Moon square Jupiter, and with it, you feel as if you can do anything. There's no anger here, just determination. You will get what you need.

The energy that comes from Jupiter is massive and inspiring, but it's also positive and helpful. You aren't just making moves for the sake of it; you have purpose and direction, and good for you, Scorpio!

3. Sagittarius

During Moon square Jupiter, you can't help but feel as though something big is coming, and being that the feeling is uplifting and positive, you want something to do with it. Jupiter activates that get-up-and-go mentality in you, and before you know it, you're alive and in motion.

Yearning may be a good word to add to your day, as July 16 has you thinking about all you can do if you actually just get up and DO IT. And in a way, that's all you need.

So, you, Sagittarius, can expect a very inspiring day on the 16th, as your power comes forth in the form of interest, creativity, and planning. Is it time to do some traveling? Why not!

