4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, July 16

On July 16, 2025, four zodiac signs experience significant abundance and luck. On Wednesday, there's a good kind of pressure cooking up in the universe, and that intensity will result in an outpouring of money, professional opportunities, help from others, and joy.

The Moon enters determined Aries, sparking deeply psychic emotional awareness for Aries zodiac signs. When this sensitive Moon speaks with Uranus in Gemini on July 16, it brings a desire for productive chaos that prompts positive change. Uranus and the Moon send a double dose of energy to Pluto in Aquarius, helping Aquarian zodiac signs foresee the potential of their future. And a beam of light flashes from the Aries Moon to the Sun and Jupiter in Cancer, making it easier for Cancerians to feel courageous to do whatever they need to get done to develop and grow personally.

This interplay of planetary energy creates a lot of abundant opportunities for these four lucky zodiac signs. Let's see what they are and how to make the most of what's happening in astrology on July 16.

1. Aries

Aries, today you will have a lucky opportunity. July 16 is a powerful day for you to experience significant abundance and luck. The Moon enters your zodiac sign, and when it does, it bonds tightly with the Vertex in Aries. The Vertex is an extremely sensitive point in the chart, representing fated encounters with people or things you were meant to experience on Earth.

You may have a meeting with destiny today where an opportunity falls right into your pretty little lap. But anything that has to do with fate or destiny rarely comes easily. This day may bring with it some uncomfortable emotions because the Moon is uncomfortable in Aries. Sometimes it's moody and disagreeable. It's inflamed by anger even when things don't run smoothly. So, your hot-headed nature may play a role in the events that unfold today, and that may be in part due to two planets that are pushing some chaotic changes.

The Aries Moon will speak to Uranus in your house of contracts and conversations, and it will also talk to Pluto in your network. You may have to negotiate your value with someone, at work or perhaps in your personal life. Either way, you may need to make sure that people recognize your worth to them. This tension can rock your confidence, so you will want to push through the fears of insecurity, self-doubt or inadequacy.

Fortunately, you have an ally in Jupiter and the Sun in Cancer — a male influential figure will come through for you, encouraging you directly or behind the scenes. Jupiter symbolizes luck, and it's also the husband, but it can also be a pocket that's ready to pour out some money for you! Fingers crossed, Aries. You do what's best for you, and the rest is going to be good as gold!

What can you do today to make Jupiter work hard for you? Jupiter loves generous people, and it values learning. Listen to something that teaches you a core value and perform one act of generosity toward someone in need.

2. Gemini

Gemini, today you can make money, and it's a fortunate event that you won't even see coming. With Uranus in your zodiac sign, prepare for the unexpected. Uranus tends to catch you off guard, and since it's in an air sign, you may have a genius idea or receive a message from the universe that gives you essential celestial guidance. Pay special attention to your relationships, especially if you meet someone new. Aries, Cancer and Aquarius are the three zodiac signs that may play a special role in your life.

A thing to note is that Saturn is also involved in your ability to create abundance and luck. You may have to do something difficult, like remove a barrier to your personal growth. This may mean choosing to delay gratification to focus on an important project or task. You may need to take on a leadership role, and that means being less playful when you love to laugh.

Pay special attention to your dreams and things that stimulate your imagination. You will want to avoid using recreational substances during this time (unless you have a script!) Neptune will be actively involved, and so your natural state will help you to connect deeply to your psychic nature, which is natural to you.

One thing you can do to enhance your opportunities for significant luck and abundance is to meditate and listen to music that makes you feel alive. Visualize what you want to attract into your life, especially if it involves money. You can manifest with a bay leaf by writing the amount you need and by when on it, then burn it while feeling the emotions of capturing the desires of your heart.

3. Cancer

Cancer, you'll experience significant luck and abundance in an area of your life that involves your dreams. Overall, you are downright lucky this year, but it's on July 16 that something unexpected, life-transforming and significant will happen that changes the course of your life in a big way.

The second part of this good fortune is that today marks just the start of a new beginning for you. You have Jupiter in your sign now and through June 2026, so the seeds of luck get planted deeply in your mind, and it's up to you to keep the momentum going.

When Jupiter in your sign speaks to a slightly irritable Aries Moon, it will push you toward a crossroads, and you will be met with an important choice. You might not know all the answers, and you may feel frustrated that you have to decide without enough facts or time to think. However, that's precisely the point. You're supposed to listen to your gut and go with what you feel deep in your soul.

Pluto's push against Jupiter today will urge you to dig deep in your heart and figure out what you desire. Your desires may feel dark to you because they are so deeply personal and may even feel selfish, but trusting yourself will only put you on the right path, exactly where you belong.

One thing you can do today to support Jupiter and give Pluto what it needs to work in your favor is to schedule an upcoming appointment with a mentor, like a therapist or even an astrologer, to explore your shadow side and work through emotional blocks.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are about to experience abundance and luck because your mind will open to see things that people can't even comprehend, but you do. You're at this very intriguing place in time, and not just on July 16, but in history. Rumor has it that we are entering the Age of Aquarius, and lucky for you, you happen to be that zodiac sign!

The mind is so powerful that it shapes reality. It creates the environment it needs to generate opportunities and create situations that support luck and abundance. So, even though July 16 isn't anything extraordinary. It's a remarkable day because Pluto and Uranus, the change-agents, are in an intense conversation facilitated by the Moon, Saturn, Neptune and the Vertex. It's so powerful that you might feel slightly like you're walking into a new world, and it's all happening in your mind.

You might have wild dreams. Neptune retrograde helps you connect with your inner world. Pluto speaks to Uranus, your ruler, and you sense what you need to do to make those dreams come true. With Jupiter involved, you have luck at your fingertips, and with Vertex, fate meets destiny, and it's just meant to be.

Perhaps you get a hunch about something out there, like an intelligent human life form or maybe you have a spiritual sign come to you from an ancestor. Today's about your inner awakening and knowing, and when your inner universe connects with the other one, the possibilities for an Aquarius are endless.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.