July 16 Is A Very Important Day For These 4 Zodiac Signs

July 16 is a very important day for four zodiac signs. We all receive signs from the universe at different points, but on July 16, during Moon conjunct Neptune, the signs feel personal for Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces. These zodiac signs pay close attention to what the universe has planned for them because they can't shake the feeling that whatever is going on is meant to be.

During Moon conjunct Neptune, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, and Pisces feel more in tune with their surroundings than ever before. We might get a cosmic confirmation in the form of a message that really touches us. Things make sense due to this transit, and we feel prepared to take it to the next step. It's time to listen.

1. Cancer

Have you ever had one of those days when something grabs your attention, and while it seems important, you know that there's still a mystery in it that you must unfold? July 16 brings you this kind of day, Cancer.

The beauty of it all is that you follow this mystery wherever it leads, because you sense that it's taking you somewhere great, or inspiring, or perhaps even revelatory. Something amazing is taking place and you want in.

During the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, mystery is part of the fun, and for the first time in a while, you'll be eager to solve all the puzzles and seek out whatever this brilliant conclusion will be. July 16 is fun.

2. Virgo

July 16 brings you one of those moments when you look around you and laugh, simply because it seems like everywhere you go, something is telling you to pay attention. And so, you do. And now that the universe has got your attention, it's ready to hear what's going on.

Moon conjunct Neptune shows you that you have a choice. Yes, that's right. You may have been feeling as if you're being hustled into thinking a certain way, but you know now that you don't have to be anyone other than yourself.

You are tired of trying to fit in to please the expectations of others, and during Moon conjunct Neptune, you simply stop. You feel as if every sign you receive on this day is telling you to walk away. Be yourself, Virgo, no matter what they say!

3. Capricorn

While you are someone who likes things to make sense logically, you may feel that the universe is knocking on your door, trying to tell you something. Logic doesn't really play a part in the concept of signs, but during Moon conjunct Neptune, you feel like you're supposed to be paying attention.

July 16 has you listening to your body. Is something bothering you? Is there something you've been neglecting and should, perhaps, pay attention to?

Moon conjunct Neptune does that. It reminds you that there's more to life than making sense and that if you pick up on a sign or a gut feeling, then it's there for you to pay attention to.

4. Pisces

Mystery and emotion are basically what make up so much of your natural chemistry. During the transit of Moon conjunct Neptune, you'll find that listening to your gut is exactly what you should be doing.

Call it a sign from the universe or just your higher self signaling out to you. Whatever it is, Pisces, it's meant to be heard, and you are meant to listen.

July 16 presents you with a day that could potentially change everything. If you are present and you follow that intuitive hit, you may end up discovering something so magnificent that you'll be happy you trusted that inner voice.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.