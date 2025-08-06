What Your Zodiac Sign Should Know About August 7, According To A Tarot Card Reader

Your tarot horoscope is here with a message for each zodiac sign on August 7, 2025. Thursday is associated with the Wheel of Fortune tarot card and the planet Jupiter. Everyone wants luck, but believe it or not, you can have too much if you get what you ask for before you know how to manage abundance effectively.

Working your way to abundance helps you develop solid character and the maturity needed to handle luck, wealth, and other areas of personal advancement. You appreciate what you have, and you also sense what it takes to maintain the gifts you're given, so you don't lose them due to unwise actions. Jupiter represents luck and expansion, so today is a day to grow and manifest your luck. Let's find out where each astrological sign should focus or what area of life is ripest for good fortune from the tarot.

The daily tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Thursday, August 7, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today's tarot card for Aries: Nine of Swords

Aries, the area of your life where you need to work on the most, according to the Nine of Swords, is negative thinking. Do you ever undermine your talents and skills by saying to yourself that you're not good enough?

Everyone has a moment when they work through self-doubt. Starting on August 7, 2025, you can work on building greater self-awareness. Replace negative statements with positive ones. Tell yourself the opposite so you can train your mind and subconscious self to view things in a healthier way.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's tarot card for Taurus: The Devil

Taurus, the area to work on the most today is emotional temptations. What do you do that you know you ought to taper back on? Do you ever lose your temper or feel angry and regret your words? Then, on August 7, 2025, the Devil is here to help you see the light.

Make a promise to yourself to pause before speaking. When you think before you say, you can control your emotions first. You can grow in this area of your life, Taurus, if you set your mind to do so.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today's tarot card for Gemini: The Hierophant

Gemini, you like to try new things, and yet, sometimes it's best to follow the traditional path. On August 7, the Hierophant tarot card is saying that the old-fashioned techniques might be superior to a new one (at least for now).

Be sure that a chance you think will improve a situation is really going to be a level up. Do your research; ask around. Get advice from people who have achieved what you want to do and ask about their experiences before you take that first step.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's tarot card for Cancer: Two of Pentacles

When you have to do something you have never done before, do you plan or prefer to wing it? There is a warning for you coming from today's tarot card, the Two of Pentacles. Don't let time fly without trying to control where you spend it.

Discover how to complete your projects, manage your dates, and attend meetings in an organized way. Be strategic. Put order into your daily tasks and watch how much more productive you become.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's tarot card for Leo: Death

Leo, things end, and that's a good thing. Can you imagine a world where there were no endings to things you disliked or even the things you once loved? Whew! You would stay stuck in a rut.

Today's message from the Death tarot card is to savor the way life flows. The opening of one door means another will close behind you. Don't hold onto things in your life for emotional reasons, once you've outgrown them and are ready for the next chapter.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today's tarot card for Virgo: Temperance

Virgo, you are such a patient person. Sometimes your silent way of working can fool people into thinking that you don't care about outcomes or the process, but you do.

The Temperance tarot card is a tribute to your kinder nature; the one where you are patient with people, places and things you do. The fact that you can do this is a great node to your character, but it's also good for you to see that you have this particular trait — it's rare.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today's tarot card for Libra: Queen of Cups, reversed

Pay attention to body language and social cues, Libra. Today's Queen of Cups, reversed, is a warning card: someone may try to manipulate a situation to their benefit. You will spot it as it's happening, and it's good to note that you do.

There's a great protection in being honest and disclosing your perceptions early. On August 7, if you spot someone thinking you're a fool, call them out on it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today's tarot card for Scorpio: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Scorpio, today you are the change maker of the zodiac. The Four of Pentacles, reversed, is about letting go of old patterns, and there are few things that you do better.

You are recognized as the sign associated with change, and Pluto rules you. So, today, when you see an opportunity to do something better, go for it. Don't overthink. You can tell if the timing is right or not.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you are a free spirit, but once you decide to dedicate your time and talent to a cause, you become the most committed person people have ever seen. Today's Eight of Pentacles is a signal toward this tenacious side of you where you dig in your heels and become immovable.

There's a job or project that you may be asked to do. What you'll learn on this journey is to let your 'yes' be 'yes'; the flip side is that if you know you can't commit long-term, don't. Allow someone else to fit in the gap where they are most suited.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's tarot card for Capricorn: Six of Cups, reversed

There's a bittersweetness to the past, Capricorn, and that is why it's so much fun to look back fondly at childhood. Today, you will take a walk down memory lane, either on social media or with a friend chatting.

The Six of Cups, reversed tarot, says that the past can seem so much brighter than life is now. Try not to become so enamored with your legacy that you lose sight of how valuable today and tomorrow are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Wands, reversed

Do you need something to inspire you, Aquarius? Today's tarot, the Ace of Wands, reversed is a signal to focus on your creativity. Do things that spark your imagination and give you a sense of awe and wonder.

Feed your imagination. Dabble. Go outdoors and talk about your ideas. Read fiction, and don't be afraid to try new things even if they seem silly at the moment.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's tarot card for Pisces: Strength

Pisces, you have a lot more courage than you realize. You may already think you are courageous, but you have even more in you.

The Strength tarot card often arrives at a time when you need to either learn more about endurance or you have to be reminded that you know what to do during difficult times. Today's message from the tarot for August 7, is to hang in there and keep going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.