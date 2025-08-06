4 Zodiac Signs Destined For Success On August 7, 2025

On August 7, 2025, four zodiac signs are destined for success. When the Moon trines Mars on this day, we become more aware of what motivates us. We're in touch with our needs. We won't be second-guessing ourselves during this transit. In fact, we may want some answers enough to go after them.

Mars helps us get up and move, and with the Moon supporting that energy, we get a chance to do something productive with our feelings. For four zodiac signs, our instincts will lead the way, and this is something we can trust. This is how the universe delivers its message of encouragement.

1. Aries

You've known for a while now that you need to take a step toward something you've been holding back on. What holds you back is fear, and that fear may be of the truth. Still, you know you must forge on.

On August 7, you get a clear signal from the universe telling you that you are not stuck. Continuing on with this pursuit is not only good for you, but it's how you'll find your answer.

The emotional strength that comes with this Moon-Mars combo reminds you that courage is part of the deal, and you do, indeed, have it. Be prepared for greatness, Aries.

2. Virgo

The emotional wake-up call you receive on August 7 could surprise the heck out of you, Virgo. Right now, you need answers, and if you don't get them soon, you're really going to feel tired.

With the Moon and Mars on your side, you'll have the courage and patience to find your answers. Once you put out that beacon, you'll see just how fast the universe comes to your aid.

You know that you can't do it alone, but you also know that nobody else can do it for you, and so, you persist. You will find your answers on this day, Virgo, so hang in there and feel the presence of new, positive energy.

3. Scorpio

For you, Scorpio, this energy pulls you out of your shell, whether you like it or not. You’ve been stewing on something, and August 7 invites you to channel those feelings into action, which is everything you need right now.

Moon trine Mars supports directness, and so, when the universe delivers a message that is clear and bright to you, it will be your turn to take it on. This is what you've wanted, and you need to pay attention now.

Don't shut yourself down, Scorpio. Face the music and get on with your life. It's all OK and you know it. It's just about getting over this last hump. You've got Mars power backing you, so all is definitely well in your world.

4. Aquarius

On August 7, you might wake up feeling slightly annoyed and not know why, but this irritation is your clue. Something in your world needs changing, and the transit, Moon trine Mars, helps you to define it.

This day shows you that there is someone in your life who you feel is draining you. You need to nip this in the bud, Aquarius, because it's gone past the drain and has now progressed into the poison phase.

You are not here to let someone else's negativity rule your world. While you've tried to be patient, you know this isn't going to work. Mars energy shows you that it's OK to say no to people who siphon your joy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.