4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck Starting On August 7

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on August 7, 2025. On Thursday, the Sun will square Lilith, bringing our dark side into the light. The dark side of your personality may feel taboo, but it can actually be a helpful tool for manifestation. This is often referred to as doing one's shadow work, where you dig into the deepest parts of your mind.

You find what's blocking your happiness and what causes self-sabotage or self-doubt. It's a powerful practice that can help you attract abundance and luck. You discover what you need to work on and what strengths you have behind any fears that hold you back from the good fortune you need. Here's what this means for four astrological signs on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you will discover on August 7, 2025, that you need to become more comfortable in your own skin to attract abundance and luck. You are an influential person, but sometimes you don't feel that way. You may get insecure and hide it behind pride or strengths that people adore about you.

But there are moments when you wish you could be much more confident. It's during those moments of self-doubt that you pull back rather than go all in. This has hurt you in the past, but on Thursday, you want to do something about it. That's where Sun square Lilith steps in.

It encourages you to work on improving your self-esteem and ego without harming either; in fact, your shadow work will fortify them. Working on your fears and identifying them is the first step to your healing journey. You will soon start to attract powerful luck and abundance, and August 7 is only your first step in the right direction.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you are a thinker, and on August 7 you attract powerful abundance through the power of your mind and your relationships. With the Sun square Lilith transit, you learn something about yourself that you may not necessarily like, but you can see how to improve it. Feedback from a partner could be the impetus that creates tension, leading to this discovery, and honesty is always the best medicine. Who needs people in their life if there isn't honesty?

Not you, Aquarius. So, you not only see where you can grow stronger, but you also realize that your friendships and. loved ones are true to you, and that makes you feel good inside. You have an abundance of love in your life thanks to your friendships, and that makes you feel lucky. This realization inspires you to do the shadow work of self-exploration and personal growth.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, it's tough to be on the radar at work, but you may find yourself in the limelight on a professional and social level, and that creates inner friction. That discomfort is something to listen to because it could be a signal from the universe that you are ready to change from the inside out. You're being called to something more significant than you realize, but first, you need to see and conquer the darkness within.

Sometimes that darkness can be fear of success. Then, there are times when it's fear of failure. On August 7, you identify whatever it is and work on it with Scorpio-level intensity. Once you get started, there's no stopping you from accomplishing anything you set your mind to do. You will feel good and confident whenever you have to present something to people of influence, whether it be at work, in your personal life or among friends. Confidence is currency. You are a great leader, and that means you can generate luck and abundance by being you.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, wellness is a form of abundance, and when you feel good, everything else falls into place. On August 7, 2025, you realize that you need to attend to certain aspects of your home life, and once those situations are resolved, peace settles back in. Today marks the beginning of you acquiring a unique, yet highly desired level of luck and abundance.

You strike a proper balance between emotional, mental and physical health by first starting with a mindset of gratitude. And that is worth more than its weight in gold. Today's Sun square Lilith may test your patience at first, but it will also give you the determination and stamina to do what you've thought about doing for some time. Bring out the negative, fix it and make things better. Kudos, Taurus.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.