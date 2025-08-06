These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Extra Lucky On August 7, 2025

On August 7, 2025, three zodiac signs are extra lucky. Get ready for a fast-paced day, filled with energy and optimism. During Moon trine Uranus, we are looking at perfect timing, the kind that we know exists only when it happens.

This definitely creates luck and inspiration, and for three zodiac signs, it may also bring about well-needed change. Uranus is the planet most associated with change and out-of-the-box thinking. We're on to something on August 7, 2025. If we feel surprised by something new, let's stick with it to see where it goes. This transit puts us in the lucky zone, so let's play it for all it's worth, because, honestly, it's worth everything.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

You will be in your element on August 7, Gemini, because this kind of quick-moving, out-of-the-box energy is exactly what you thrive on. This day's Moon trine Uranus transit has you feeling lucky and ready to act on that luck.

Something you didn’t plan for suddenly works out, and while you may be hesitant to believe in it at this point, you'll see that its ability to snowball is real. This is a major lucky break, and you need to stay aware of it.

Stay open, stay ready, and trust that you are just as entitled to getting a big break as anyone else. Know this, Gemini: It's your turn, so stick with it and watch what happens.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

While you're pretty secure in your good feelings towards yourself, you don't necessarily think of yourself as lucky. And then there's this day, August 7. It seems as if it's time to turn that thinking around because Leo, you're lucky. There's no two ways about it.

You will see this luck play out in romance, but it might impact your professional life, as well. Luck comes to you as an old idea that is suddenly a big hit, and this makes you feel fabulous. You're loved, Leo, you're really loved!

What makes this day so much fun for you is that you really didn't see any of this coming. That's the cool part of Uranus transits; they oftentimes enter with a surprise. So, good for you. Make the most of your lucky day!

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Everyone knows you as the eternal optimist. While you know that's the best mindset to have, it doesn't always pan out as ideal. This is OK. You aren't deterred, Sagittarius, and during the transit Moon trine Uranus, you'll see your optimism materialize as good luck.

An unexpected opportunity is heading your way, and it almost makes you giddy to think of it. This means you stayed the course and ended up with what you wanted: a positive experience. Yes, Sagittarius, yes!

So, if you have been hanging on to hope, waiting for something to come through, then know that on August 7, it's happening. Your lucky break is here, and you knew all along that it would happen.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.