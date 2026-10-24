Your Tarot Horoscope Is Here With A Message For Sunday During The Moon In Aries

The daily tarot horoscope for October 25, 2026 is here for each zodiac sign. The Sun is in Scorpio, making people more curious than usual and the Moon entering Taurus gives some emotional comfort.

The collective tarot card for everyone on Sunday is the Empress, a reminder to slow down and actually enjoy life. Make some memories. Eat your favorite meal with people you love. Care for yourself and do things that add value and meaning.

Daily tarot horoscopes for Sunday, October 25, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aries: Three of Cups

On Sunday, you get a chance to show people how you feel about them. The Three of Cups symbolizes friendships and fun, so get ready for a big ol' belly laugh!

Remember, Aries, you don't need to have anything special going on in order to celebrate time with friends. You can plan a meal or reconnect just because. Taurus energy reminds you that the great treasures you have in life are simple.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Taurus: The Star

The Star is about all the wishing and receiving your little Taurus heart desires. So on October 25, do something that you know will feel like a dream come true.

Reconnect with whatever brings you peace of mind. Give yourself permission to enjoy a decadent pleasure that you haven't had in a while. In other words, eat cake.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Gemini: Page of Pentacles

The Page of Pentacles is a card that involves both doing and making money. So, Gemini, consider what you have always thought would be fun to do to make money.

It's the perfect day for creating and focusing on a side hustle. What would enrich your life right now if you could do it more and make money? Find out.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Cancer: Queen of Cups

Cancer, you're always so kind and gentle to everyone else. The only thing is that sometimes you're a little mean to yourself.

On October 25, the Queen of Cups invites you to be kinder to yourself. Speak softly and don't push matters until you are ready. Remember, emotional security starts and ends with you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Leo: The Sun

October 25 is a beautiful day, Leo. You got one of the happiest cards in the deck, the Sun. You're in a beautiful position to enjoy yourself on Sunday. Hey, if want some me-time, set it up.

If you prefer to hang out with a friend, they might have time today to do an impromptu get-together. Running into someone can help you remember why you love certain things. Don't be surprised if you end the day smiling for no reason at all.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Virgo: Ten of Cups

The Ten of Cups is like getting all you want and then a little bit more. Your pockets better be deep because the universe is so generous. When it starts, it's a tsunami.

Oh, by the way, a relationship could really use a little bit of extra TLC today. Investing your energy in a partner is one of the best uses of your time today. Be generous, Virgo, because your payoff is coming, but it starts with giving to others.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Sunday's tarot card for Libra: The Lovers

There's a conversation you've long needed to have with someone. You have a meaningful partnership with a friend or a loved one. And it doesn't always get the attention that it deserves.

On October 25, The Lovers says it's time to take a step forward and try to let your actions reflect your true values. You want someone to feel like they're important. Show them by making time.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Scorpio: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups is a beautiful card for you specifically, Scorpio. It means October 25 is a day of complete emotional renewal.

You're about to reconnect with some feelings that you have been bottling up inside. When you do, it becomes a very healing experience.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sunday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Knight of Wands

It's time to do something a little bit out of the norm. On Sunday, look at what you have available and pick something that steps you outside of your comfort zone.

If you've often thought about stopping at a local spot, consider it. Take a drive around town and check out the scenery. Anything that stimulates your mind and makes life feel more interesting is on the table.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Sunday's tarot card for Capricorn: Three of Pentacles

A relationship that you developed earlier this year comes into focus on Sunday. You run into someone and realize you have much more in common than you originally thought.

With their help, a creative project finally starts coming together. It gives you a sense of excitement knowing you have such a good outlet for your imagination.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Sunday's tarot card for Aquarius: Four of Wands

Your tarot card for the day is the Four of Wands. This card usually shows up when it's time to focus on all the things that make life feel complete.

October 25 is a very relaxing day for you. You have a lot of things in order and it gives you the space you need to unwind and really appreciate what you have. Everything around you reminds you of the value of stability.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Sunday's tarot card for Pisces: Six of Wands

It's time for you to celebrate a victory. It doesn't have to be a big one either. It could be small and pretty much something that involves a person of friendship.

It doesn't really matter what it is, as long as you do something that helps you see the goodness in your life right now. The goal for October 25 is to be proud of all you do, Pisces.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes & Zodiac Signs and author of Horror Tarot Deck & Guidebook. Aria earned her Diploma of Astrological Excellence from the Midwest School of Astrology and has written daily horoscopes and tarot readings for the last 10 years.