Life's Finally Getting Back To Normal For A Few Zodiac Signs Who've Been Going Through It For Months

The last few months have been far from easy, but life is finally getting back to normal for four zodiac signs. We can thank Pluto direct for that.

According to astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim, Pluto is "the planet that pushes us into the deepest, most hidden realms." When retrograde, it can be quite a grueling time. But as of October 15, the planet of transformation is direct, which means we can finally catch a break. We've done the inner work, and now it's time for our reward.

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1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you've been stuck in a rut. As much as you wanted to take action and get ahead, the last few months have been a time of reflection. You've been exploring everything from your fears and attachments to what you truly want out of life. It wasn't easy, but it was quite revealing.

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Now, with Pluto direct in Aquarius, things are finally getting back to normal. That doesn't mean what you went through didn't serve a purpose, though. You learned a lot, and you are taking it with you into this new chapter. That means you "can now take action on things more fearlessly," Grim said, and "maneuver through situations with a better understanding of who the power brokers are."

2. Taurus

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You've been going through it, Taurus. Since May, when Pluto went retrograde, your relationships, especially, have been a complete disaster. But with this powerful planet now direct, things are looking up. According to Grim, you will have "an easier time sidestepping drama." But that doesn't mean there won't be any.

Even when life is normal, people will always create trouble. You're just better at staying out of it now. "With Venus Retrograde, you're still gonna be doing some reflecting, maybe even doubly realizing that someone was indeed trying to tear you down," the astrologer said. But this time, you're not buying into it. Instead, you're walking away and protecting your peace.

3. Leo

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You've been going through it for months, Leo, and it's been undeniably challenging. But it also taught you a lot. You've discovered things both about yourself and the people in your life. Now, life is getting back to normal, and you're taking your newfound wisdom with you.

Through some self-reflection, you've figured out what has been holding you back. Perhaps it's a certain relationship or a bad habit. Maybe it's a pattern you keep repeating. Whatever it is, you are ready to say goodbye. According to Grim, you "will now happily be leaving behind any situation that was impeding evolution."

4. Aquarius

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The tides are finally turning in your favor, Aquarius. Over the last few months, you dealt with a lot, but enough is enough. You are ready to own your power and get things back to normal. Or ideally, better than normal.

Pluto is now direct in your zodiac sign, and the planet of transformation is helping you seriously level up. From this point on, expect to "have an easier time stepping into power financially, or, in a cynical way, outmaneuvering others for power," Grim said. Right now, everything you've dreamed of is yours as long as you stay strategic and open to feedback.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.