Angel Number Day 10/24 Gives 5 Zodiac Signs Peace & Protection On Saturday

Angel Number Day 10/24 is giving major Bring It On energy. Thank you, Mercury retrograde!

That's not to say it will challenge you. But it will give these zodiac signs the peace and protection to handle whatever comes to light. With a waxing Aries moon and Mercury retrograding in Scorpio, these astrological signs don't need anyone to play nice. They just need to know the truth.

1. Virgo

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On October 24, you're putting your foot down, Virgo, and honestly, this is long overdue. You're ready to have an important conversation no matter how hard it is. Blame it on Mercury retrograde in Scorpio. You can't ignore that a connection has changed, so now you need to know how to handle it.

You don't like wasting your time, and you're not about to start on Saturday. Still, you don't want conflict. You just want to heal what's wounded or release what needs to fly. Angel Number Day 10/24 gives you the protection you need to address this confidently. Once you know where you stand, peace of mind comes naturally.

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2. Capricorn

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What was helping you evolve before is now somehow stunting your growth and delaying the process. How does this make sense, Capricorn? Well, let's dig in, shall we?

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Angel Number Day 10/24 highlights how you prefer to have a strategy in mind before you act. But the waxing Aries moon pushes you to go for it on Saturday. The stage is set for you to make moves. It's OK if they aren't perfect. Make them anyway. You're tired of being stagnant, but if you keep waiting for the perfect moment, you might be waiting forever. It's time to make a move, knowing you are cosmically protected.

3. Pisces

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You've been waiting on a breakthrough, Pisces. You've been praying for a miracle that helps you understand why you're so confused or feel so lost. Angel Number Day 10/24 delivers, but the answer may surprise you.

Your belief and hope are the wings that help your dreams take flight. When you don't believe in yourself, your self-doubt keeps you stuck. When you don't believe in your dreams, they wither away until your faith revives them. Without hope, you're frozen in time like a gorgeously wistful statue waiting to be magically brought to life. You are cosmically protected on Saturday, so don't hold back.

4. Taurus

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OK, Taurus. We're going to take this slow. You've been banging your head against a wall, and hard as you try, you can't seem to break through. Funny thing is, Angel Number Day 10/24 is the day you finally do.

The waxing Aries moon shows that you've been trying to do this by yourself, but as the Chicago song suggests, you just can't do it alone. You're meant to work as a team, and this is essentially the cause of your struggle. As soon as you learn to work together, things flow smoothly, and life is a lot more peaceful. You won't do this immediately, because you have to build trust first. But you've got this.

5. Cancer

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Here's the deal: Angel Number Day 10/24 wants to open your eyes to something you have not yet embraced. The reason you feel so unsettled is that you have been introduced to a new role and you haven't stepped up. What are you waiting for, Cancer?

You're going through growing pains because the waxing Aries moon is pushing you to take the lead. You can't keep waiting for someone else to take up the mantle. This one's on you. It may be scary or at least intimidating, but you are protected on Saturday. The longer you wait, the longer you stay stuck, and that's not what you want. Take the lead and watch what happens.

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Olive Honey is an astrologer, intuitive counselor, and author who’s been practicing astrology professionally since 2019. She specializes in cusp- and faith-based astrology, a special niche committed to helping people see clearly what requires their attention at a specific point in time.