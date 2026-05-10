The Tarot Horoscope For Monday, May 11 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Here is the daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 11, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus, and the Moon is in Pisces. The collective tarot for everyone is the Devil.

The Devil tarot card represents temptation to do something you know is wrong, and worse, sometimes that act presents itself as being right. On Monday, you could think that your actions are aligned with your desires, but while the Moon is in trickery Pisces, it's best to ask yourself reflective questions throughout the day. Checking in with yourself is an excellent practice for avoiding problems. If something feels wrong, ask why. Testing things helps you to see if a situation is unhealthy for you.

The daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Monday, May 11, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Aries: Seven of Swords

Aries, the Seven of Swords is a tarot card that's about rationalizing your behavior, especially when you're in a stressful situation. You may be tempted to believe a person you know is acting a certain way, and it's OK to let it slide out of love.

When you know something is wrong but turn the other cheek, you might avoid conflict, but inside you feel it. On May 11, it's better to be direct, and you could be hurting yourself by turning the other way. Instead of not talking about it, today's Moon in Pisces invites you to gently reflect on the problem to bring it up and resolve it.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Taurus: The Moon

Taurus, your daily tarot card for Monday is the Moon, which is associated with the Pisces zodiac sign. Both are about illusion. You are ready to look into what fantasy is keeping you stuck in a job or a relationship.

There may be things you've told yourself that will be one day, but will never truly manifest as you'd like. Rather than pretend the future is soon, look at the present moment. It's a good day to see whether you're confused or thinking clearly based on facts.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Pentacles

Gemini, you're so good at knowing what to do and when. Yet, today's Two of Pentacles tarot card indicates that there's an appearance masking a truth you're not looking to reveal.

Your tarot card under the current astrology makes May 11 the perfect time to stop juggling appearances and open the truth for exploration. Truth can be hidden, and you see it when you start to look.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Cancer: Knight of Cups

Your daily tarot card for Monday, May 11, is the Knight of Cups. The Knight represents action, and the Cups represent emotional energy. The Knight of Cups often arises when you are walking into a relationship or preparing to partner in a project that you have not given full thought to.

Instead of being completely and totally guided by emotions, test them out to see if they're matching the path you know you want to take. You want to know whether you've become caught up in an idea for a moment and whether it genuinely aligns with your vision of the future and the life you want to live long-term.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Leo: Justice, reversed

The reversed Justice tarot card is about illogical arguments that twist the truth and fool you into believing something that you ought not. On May 11, pay attention to what a friend says, as they may be going through a tough time and need outside wisdom.

A person could confide in you about a relational matter, and you see that unfair treatment or an imbalance of power. You can choose to be a good friend who listens without judgment, with a desire to help.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Cups, reversed

In tarot, the Ace is a winning sign, and the Cups imply feelings. Today's card is reversed, so you may feel overwhelmed and stuck in a rut with someone you love. That feeling can hold you back from the joy you want and even make you feel like there's no hope for your love life.

Monday is the perfect day to remind you that romance can be unpredictable. Today's circumstances are ripe for healing and personal growth, and a relationship could be where you discover that things can change when you least expect them.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monday's tarot card for Libra: Page of Wands, reversed

Someone may be inclined to take an impulsive action and not realize haste can lead to regret. A reversed Page of Wands tarot card implies miscommunication and quick reactions that are rooted in fear of missing out.

When something is meant for you, it helps you to believe that fate works in your favor. Worry can come up during a Pisces Moon, but today, you're invited not to let it take over your emotions.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

The Five of Pentacles highlights fear and the feeling that you won't reach financial security, even when you work hard to achieve it. On Monday, you can evaluate how your lifestyle works to find ways to improve it.

There's support from the Pisces Moon to find the underutilized hobbies or skillset you have that can increase how far your income goes or become a source of revenue if you want it to. You can see those areas of your life a little more easily today.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Queen of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, people often try to get others to do what they want because it benefits them, and out of love, you may be inclined to go with the flow to avoid conflict. On Monday, May 11, the reversed Queen of Cups warns against boundaries that are not what they should be.

Being open to exploring what works for you and for another person is an idea for today, as you are likely to recognize where compromise is unhealthy and correct it.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monday's tarot card for Capricorn: The Lovers, reversed

Capricorn, it's so easy to think that the grass is greener when you're in a relationship with someone, and times get tough. Today's tarot card, the Lovers, reversed, points to the temptation to leave a partnership and pursue another, yet this could lead you to regret your choice if you act hastily and without reflection.

On May 11, use the day's energy to ask yourself questions about values and emotional authenticity. You can discover whether your situation is best for you and make a decision you feel good about.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monday's tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords

The Eight of Swords tarot card symbolizes feeling like you can't escape a really tough problem. The truth is, you can, but right now you can't see it.

On Monday, consider an outside opinion. Hearing another point of view can give you the perspective you can't see for yourself because of fear and overwhelm.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monday's tarot card for Pisces: Temperance, reversed

Your daily tarot card for May 11 is the reversed Temperance, which implies feeling detached from your spiritual nature.

The Moon in your sign can create a sense of wanderlust and a desire to venture into unknown territory through fantasy. Rather than indulging in situations for fun alone, consider grounding yourself in activities and conversations that offer guidance and insight into your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.