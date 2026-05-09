The Weekly Chinese Horoscope Is Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To May 17

Your animal sign's weekly Chinese horoscope is here for the week of May 11 - 17, 2026. The New Moon arrives on the 16th and Mercury, the planet of communication, enters the sign of its exaltation on the 17th.

This week, it'll likely feel like you're living for the weekend because it's not until Friday that you get what you've been working for. It's a good day to celebrate. Until then, work is a priority from Monday to Thursday. Monday is a good time to organize and schedule the week ahead, while Tuesday is perfect for initiating your action. Wednesday and Thursday are days of caution due to destructive and dangerous energy. Ideally, you will remove barriers to your luck and, afterward, be careful to avoid falling back into old patterns you're trying to break.

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The weekend looks great, with Friday being a day for money and positive outcomes. Saturday is favorable for gift-giving and receiving. Sunday is a great day for errand-running. Now, let's see what else is in store for each Chinese zodiac sign this week.

Rat

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Rat, you have a beautiful week ahead, full of financial growth and opportunities. Ideally, work on anything money-related on Monday. Tuesday is an Initiate Day, highlighting new opportunities. If you are looking for a job, this is the perfect day to send out a resume, as it favors money matters for your animal sign.

If you have an important problem to solve or are wondering what to decide in a situation, Wednesday and Thursday are ideal for handling matters. Friday's success energy can give you some much-needed insight about where you work best.

Ox

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This is a powerful week for you, Ox. You get a double dose of energy on Thursday as success sets its sights on your sign. Wearing black evokes a sense of determination. Dark-colored clothing or stones help you recall your personal strength.

Monday's stable energy helps you stay focused on your goals, especially if you feel uncertain about what direction to take. If you need to start a project or want to set up a date night with someone you're getting to know, Tuesday is one of the better days for new activities. You're likely to come up with lots of fun ideas all week about the various things you'd like to accomplish personally and professionally. A great day for planning your thoughts out arrives for you on Sunday, the 17th.

Tiger

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Tiger, you are very methodical and strategic, which is why this is such an important week for you. You don't expect handouts from anyone, but you could receive a blessing out of the blue on Saturday, a Receive Day. Wearing burgundy on Wednesday brings out your passionate nature.

Thursday is perfect for cleaning a room and getting rid of any old clothing you no longer want to keep. You want to be a little careful on Thursday. Since this is a red Danger Day, you may find yourself thinking a bit more than you ought to. Try to avoid worrying more than you ought to, especially on the 17th. This open day is best when you're feeling in control of your life and not distracted by what-if scenarios.

Rabbit

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Compassion is needed all week, Rabbit, since you have many friendship-related things coming up. The weekend is a busy time for you, especially Sunday, an Open Day in your sign. When invitations come in, it's a good idea to know exactly what you want to do before the momentum builds.

Planning ahead is ideally done on Monday, but time frees up more by Friday. You're likely to see signs of success show up in many ways, like magic around Saturday. If you have a get-together planned for Saturday, try your best to keep an open mind. You never know what could come your way, and being ready to receive helps you to see opportunities as they manifest.

Dragon

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You've been working super hard all year, and you are ready to see the benefits of your efforts. The week of May 11 could prove to be extremely advantageous for you, Dragon, especially on Friday.

On Friday, something unusual happens. You hear about a possible opportunity related to a promotion or job. This is the best day to keep your ears and eyes wide open, as a boss or someone else may drop a hint about how to get in front of the right person.

Snake

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When it comes to seeing things in a way others don't, few are more capable than you are. This week, you are ready to reach for the stars, and the good news is the energy is supportive of your wishes. One of the best days for you is Sunday, but don't worry. As you wait for the perfect opportunity to manifest, you'll recognize various professional networking opportunities throughout the week.

Two days are slightly more advantageous for work and family members. Monday is ideal for preparing in advance to impress others. Before things get busy over the week, Thursday, a Danger day, is an ideal time for clearing clutter and cleaning. Saturday is perfect for spending time with family and enjoying quality time together.

Horse

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This is a special year for you as you learn to take steps that advance your personal goals for what you want to achieve in life before the year is over. This is the week when you lean on others to accomplish personal goals. There are no days with your animal sign's energy, which makes it much easier for you to turn your attention inward.

From Monday through Sunday, there are moments that come up so you can connect with your feelings and work on emotional healing. The best day to start a new life journey is on Tuesday, the 12th, an initiate. These days are perfect for interviewing a person you want to work with.

Goat

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This is a highly creative week for you, Goat. There's no one day of the week that specifically falls under your animal sign's energy, but you have a few lucky opportunities where the flow works well for you. If you have a creative project you are trying to refine, Monday is the perfect day to ground yourself emotionally and get focused. Tuesday is another great day for you, and you can use this time to add finishing touches to anything you want to perfect.

Even though Wednesday and Thursday are technically cautionary red days and not the best for starting new things, your sign works well with their energy. These two days are great for releasing anything and everything you feel is blocking your personal growth. By Friday, you will see where you have done exceptionally well and can continue to build.

Monkey

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You have to wait until next week to experience a power boost in your sign, but that doesn't mean you won't have some exceptional wins. This is the week to plan and create a workable situation for yourself. There are two cautionary days midweek: Wednesday and Thursday. These two days aren't helpful for fresh starts or making things happen. You can use your curious nature to investigate problems and consider what you truly want to do and why.

Starting midweek can be a lot more work than you'd like, so it's best to work diligently on Tuesday. The weekend is perfect for internet-related activities or for sharing your thoughts with others to see where the conversation leads.

Rooster

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You love it when people see your best side, and Rooster, this is the week when you can hear all sorts of positive feedback from friends and family. The day you're likely to feel your very best is on Monday because the Stable energy works nicely with your personality and helps you to focus on what's important to you.

If you're thinking about relationships, Monday and Tuesday are ideal days to start conversations about where you want your future to go. Making a commitment feels natural on Friday, and Success Days are excellent for getting engaged or making a public statement about a relationship.

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Dog

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You are such a sweet-tempered zodiac sign, and this week's Initiate Day, which lands on a Tuesday, brings out your softer side. The 12th is perfect for wearing your heart on your sleeve, and if you want to get involved in political matters and have never done so, the door opens, and you see a chance to walk through it.

You'll be able to tell what's working for you mid-week on Wednesday and Thursday, since these two days bring out the best in you. You prefer harmony, and when there's a sense of something being off, you'll note it most during red destruction and danger days, which are back-to-back on the 13th and 14th. This is a great time to slow down and talk about what you're thinking rather than act on impulse.

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Pig

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Deep down inside, you've known yourself to be a leader. You don't want or need to be aggressive. Instead, you prefer to show others where they shine with a soft approach. The week is perfect for you to demonstrate how well you work with others.

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On Tuesday, you see an opportunity to work with someone new and decide whether to take it before the weekend. There may be a few things you can remove from your schedule so you can do your best work, and Wednesday is one of the better days to rearrange plans or ask someone for help. A really good day for you to have a heart-to-heart conversation is on Sunday, an Open Day. Sunday is perfect for multitasking, where you can work and chat with ease.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.