The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, May 6 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for May 6, 2026. The Sun is in Taurus and the Moon is in Capricorn. Pluto in Aquarius stations retrograde on Wednesday, and the collective card for everyone is the Four of Wands, reversed.

It's a good day for the Moon and Sun to be in two of the most powerful Earth signs: Taurus and Capricorn. Both of these astrological signs relate to financial matters. Taurus is about the enjoyment of the things you have, while Capricorn focuses on how you earned it. The Four of Wands, when reversed, signifies insecurity and a feeling that your financial situation is unstable. Instead of worrying about what you can't change, take action on what you can. With awareness, you can turn a potentially negative situation around and improve it.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: Two of Swords, reversed

Aries, the Sun in Taurus sparks awareness of a financial decision you need to make. Maybe you've put it on hold for some time. You are ready to make improvements around your home, and part of you feels that a change at home will improve your performance at work.

On May 6, you discover you already know what you want. You get a vision, and it's easier for you to run with it. Your tarot card, the Two of Swords, reversed, encourages pushing yourself to make a choice and to do it promptly. Give yourself a deadline. Having an end date makes it so much easier for you to overcome any indecision you've been feeling because you feel like you have to.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Queen of Cups

The Sun in your sign means it's time for you to think about your own life and what you want in the future. Your daily tarot card for May 6, the Queen of Cups, highlights the level of maturity you can reach now that your birthday month has arrived.

The Moon in Capricorn helps you to set aside any emotions that are disruptive to your clearest thinking. Instead of suppressing hard feelings, it's easier to detach from them so you can process your thoughts and understand yourself better.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Nine of Wands

Your daily tarot card for Wednesday is the Nine of Wands, which features the highest form of inner strength you can muster: courage. This means it's a good day for facing the fears and dark side of your life that you know needs to be addressed.

The Sun in Taurus encourages you to review what you had in the past and what you should let go of in memory or feeling of regret. While the Moon is in Capricorn, you can uncover the secrets you have pretended don't exist and now address them. You can experience deep healing and move on to a more harmonious future tomorrow, Gemini.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Nine of Cups

Today's tarot card is the Nine of Cups, which symbolizes wishes and the desire for certain deeply desired dreams to come true. On May 6, you find yourself envisioning a better relationship with someone you care about. Since the Sun is in Taurus, this is likely more about a business-related relationship than a romantic one.

If you're hoping to meet the right person to make an introduction or to put you in a better position for a job, today is the perfect day to reach out or attend social events. Do whatever you can to present yourself in more forward-facing roles.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: Justice

With the Moon in Capricorn on Wednesday, you're focused on what makes you feel good and choose to do things your way. Leo, you are proud of who you are, and your integrity shines bright on Wednesday.

Your tarot card is Justice, and it talks about decision-making that's fair and balanced. You desire to make wise choices in life and love right now, but there's tension in both areas. Still, you act in ways that lower the risk of mistakes. The end result is that you see where your opportunities are and take advantage of them.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Four of Swords, reversed

Virgo, your daily tarot card for Wednesday is perfect for when the Moon is in Capricorn. The reversed Four of Swords tarot card symbolizes emotional awakening. This is a creative time for your romantic life.

Open your heart to someone on Wednesday, and you'll explore the more romantic side of love in your life. The Sun in Taurus helps you gain insight into what to do based on your past learning experiences and the stories you hear about others who have found happiness with someone special.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Your daily tarot card for Wednesday encourages pondering about what needs your attention. The Ten of Pentacles, reversed, emphasizes long-term instability, which can foster distrust of the future.

The Moon in Capricorn says to detach from the things that worry you. You have a flexible mindset, Libra, and, as the sign represented by scales, you often go back and forth on ideas that make sense yet lack clarity. On May 6, trust your intuition and believe that things will work out for you when you need them to.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Queen of Swords

The Moon in Capricorn emphasizes communication that is straightforward. As a zodiac sign that likes to know what's going on in full transparency, this resonates with your deepest wants and needs.

To add to the element of truthfulness today, your daily tarot card for Wednesday is about clear thinking. The Queen of Swords reminds you that your inner voice is always speaking, and it guides you to listen to it.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Eight of Wands, reversed

On Wednesday, your tarot card, the Eight of Wands, reversed, highlights the potential of a delay. It could mean that you have to wait for what you want, especially when it comes to a financial need.

Try not to panic, though, Sagittarius. The Sun in Taurus reveals that good things are coming to you, especially if you have to wait. Focus on other areas of your life to make the most use of your newly found free time.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Strength, reversed

Smile, Capricorn. It's your time. The Strength tarot card is reversed for you on Wednesday, so don't be surprised if self-doubt comes knocking on your door.

The good news is you have the Moon supporting you in your sign. You feel motivated and driven to see the good in life and yourself. The Sun in Taurus emphasizes this by highlighting your sector of joy. There's nothing that can get you down right now, no matter how hard anything may try.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The Ace of Pentacles reversed is a tarot card that is about financial instability, but you don't have to be a victim of circumstances.

You can do things that help you to find the balance you need to have the future of security you crave. On May 6, you learn to trust fate and the powers that be. You discover that life is a series of events in which you fear, then release and trust all over again.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, on Wednesday, the topics of fate and karma come up. The Wheel of Fortune tarot card is about luck and the things you hope to happen when you're working hard.

The Sun in your sector of conversation encourages you to write and talk to others about your dreams. The good news is that the Moon is in your social network sector, allowing people to open their ears to hear what you have to say.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.