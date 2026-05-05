4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On Wednesday, May 6

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on May 6, 2026. The planet of change and transformation turns retrograde on Wednesday while in the sign of Aquarius.

Pluto is currently at the 5th degree, which expresses itself as Leo. During its retrograde from now until October 16, it moves all the way back to the 3rd degree, represented by the sign of Gemini. While Pluto is retrograde, it's time to review how you feel and explore your thoughts about what makes you happy. Leo is fixed energy, which can imply stubbornness with a touch of pride. Pride is perfect for creating what you want from life. It keeps you from slacking because you don't want to let yourself or anyone else down.

Advertisement

But when it's time to change, you have to reflect. You are yourself, and through confidence and self-exploration, you find the path you're meant to take.

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

On May 6, Pluto retrograde brings an intense desire to change things about yourself for the better. Changing yourself requires bravery, and it can be uncomfortable to work on yourself. Yet you are your own best friend, and you know that investing in yourself yields a positive return.

Advertisement

You gain a bunch of ideas on what you can do to make your life better. You come across tools and an abundance of resources to start what you know will be a positive transformation of your future. The next six months prove to be promising, and it's the start of a lucky era you're eager to take on.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, things are starting to improve in your home and family, and on May 6, you start to see what you can do to make things even better. When Pluto retrograde begins, it intensifies the closeness you feel. Family dynamics that used to carry stress start to soften.

You aren't looking for others' approval or an excuse to be kind. You find an internal sense of self-control in each interaction you have with others. You feel in control of your life, which fosters a sense of presence you haven't felt for some time. Control leads to abundance, and things running smoothly feel lucky.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On Wednesday, you discover that abundance and luck are all about relationships. With Pluto retrograde in your sector of partnerships, you review your connections with others. You really look over your interactions with others and how they improve your life. It's the little things in life that make it sweet.

When you are around a person who makes you feel great, it creates a certain type of value that you can't get anywhere else. Suddenly, you see why the right people matter. Friendships enter your life and make it better, Aquarius. That's not lucky alone. It's rare and creates a sense of abundance that money can't buy.

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your career is about to change in small but mighty ways when Pluto retrograde begins in Aquarius. On Wednesday, you recognize professional opportunities. These insights prompt you to explore future growth that begins in your heart and extends into your life.

People view you in a certain light, Taurus. It's not every day you have the opportunity to know what that is, but May 6 is a day of disclosures. You don't mind their point of view right now. You feel fortunate to have honest feedback because it powerfully directs your path. Luck isn't always what happens to you, Taurus. It can be what you do with what you are given. Today, you're given a gift of choice, and you decide to listen to understand, opening you up to an abundant future.

Advertisement

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.