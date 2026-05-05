Your Daily Horoscope For Wednesday, May 6: Pluto Retrograde Begins

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope is here for May 6, 2026. On Wednesday, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius begins, lasting until October 15.

Rather than pushing for outward change, the energy turns inward in a deeply empowering way. This is the time to refine your power. The noise quiets just enough for you to hear yourself more clearly and know about what is and isn’t aligned for you. Instead of reacting to the world around you, you’re given the space to understand how you want to move within it.

Daily horoscopes for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 6, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Aries, you're beginning to notice that certain friendships or social spaces no longer feel as aligned as they once did. This is simply because you’ve grown.

Pluto retrograde is a period for refining who you surround yourself with. On Wednesday, start choosing people who reflect where you’re going rather than where you’ve been. Over time, this creates a more intentional and supportive circle.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Taurus, over the next few months, you’ll be reflecting on what success actually means to you. Essentially, your ambitions become more aligned with your inner truth. This energy allows you to build something sustainable.

As you refine your direction, you begin to move with a quiet confidence that others can feel. On May 6, you're creating a reputation that is both grounded and deeply authentic.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Gemini, your perspective is opening up in a more personal and meaningful way. Beliefs and long-term visions that once guided are now shifting.

Don't worry, though. This is an upgrade. On Wednesday, take time to self-reflect. Question what truly resonates and what feels inherited.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Cancer, a deep emotional and energetic awareness is emerging within you. You’re becoming more attuned to where you're investing your energy and whether it feels reciprocal.

This isn’t about pulling away, but about engaging more intentionally. On May 6, you’re learning to honor your depth without overextending yourself. This creates stronger, more meaningful connections over time.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Leo, your relationships are entering a phase of gentle refinement. You're beginning to see more clearly what you need from others and what you’re willing to offer in return.

On Wednesday, you're looking for deeper connections built on mutual respect and understanding. There’s no need to force anything here.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Virgo, you’re starting to notice where your routines support you and where they quietly drain you. This awareness allows you to make small, intentional adjustments that create a ripple effect over time.

There’s something deeply empowering about refining how you move through your day. On May 6, choose habits that nourish your energy rather than deplete it.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Libra, your relationship with joy and self-expression is deepening. You’re moving away from what feels surface-level and toward what genuinely inspires you.

This is a time to reconnect with what lights you up in a meaningful way. There’s a richness in allowing yourself to engage with your imagination more intentionally. On Wednesday, follow your curiosity and give your creativity space to evolve.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Scorpio, true stability comes from within. What does it look like to create a foundation rooted in your own choices, rather than external circumstances?

On May 6, be intentional in all you do. Choose what supports you, rather than what drains you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Sagittarius, your voice is evolving into something more intentional and impactful. You're becoming more aware of how you communicate. On Wednesday, choose your words with care and clarity.

You don’t need to hold back. Express yourself in a way that feels grounded and effective. Conversations on May 6 carry more depth, and your ability to articulate your thoughts becomes a powerhouse.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Capricorn, your relationship with what you value is becoming clearer. You’re recognizing where your time and energy are best invested, and where they may be misplaced.

Stability comes from knowing what you bring to the table and ensuring that it is respected. On Wednesday, set your standards high.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Aquarius, you’re gaining a deeper understanding of who you are. Even if you feel like an alien to others, Pluto retrograde in your sign is a time for self-discovery.

On May 6, you begin to reconnect with your authentic identity beneath expectations or roles you've outgrown. There’s no need to rush this process. It’ll unfold naturally as you observe yourself with honesty and compassion.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Pisces, there’s a gentle clearing happening within you, creating space for renewal. On May 6, you find yourself releasing old patterns and attachments that no longer resonate, even if you can’t fully explain why.

This process is subtle but powerful. It allows you to move forward with a lighter energy.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.