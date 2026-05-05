4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Message From The Universe On May 6, 2026

On May 6, 2026, four zodiac signs are receiving an important message from the universe. The Moon trines Mercury, which is basically like the universe is waving flags at us, trying to get our attention.

These astrological signs get to experience something new on Wednesday, and it has to do with saying no. It's time to stand up and say no to that which feels wrong or dishonest. This change serves us well.

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1. Scorpio

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During this fickle astrological energy, you face an accusation from someone in your life that just isn't true. You feel put upon by this person and want them to back off.

While you're not in the mood for an all-out cancellation of this person, you feel the need to confront them. They must know how you feel, and they definitely must get their facts right.

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As the Moon trines Mercury, you're able to set the record straight. You show whoever has doubted you that they need to either be kinder with their words or mind their own business.

2. Aries

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When the Moon trines Mercury on May 6, you get a pang of jealousy. While there isn't a soul in the world who wants to admit they are jealous, you're true to yourself, and it is what it is.

If you stay in this jealous place, you'll only end up making yourself angry and resentful. So, in that amazing Aries way of yours, you simply put an end to it. You do this by trying to understand the other person, rather than making assumptions that are untrue.

This is how the universe shows you that you are indeed special. You insist on growing, and that is a remarkable trait.

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3. Libra

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This day shows you right away that there's something that's off about the relationships you're in, be it a friendship or something romantic. Something needs to be set right, and you are the one who needs to make that happen.

When the Moon trines Mercury on Wednesday, you find that your love life is at risk, and it could end up going either way. You want to stay together, but some work is needed if this is to end well.

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You take it upon yourself to open up the conversation. While at first, you feel defensive, slowly but surely, you both get to the bottom of it all, with love and respect.

4. Capricorn

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There are definitely moments in your life when you feel as if you've been taken advantage of. That makes you feel so angry at yourself, Capricorn. You have self-respect, and yet, you've shown yourself that you can be used.

On Wednesday, when the Moon aligns with Mercury, this changes once and for all. You recognize the pattern. You see where you let yourself be used and where you said yes when you really wanted to say no, and you change.

During this special transit, you know that you need to break out of your own set of limitations. You did this to yourself, and now, you're on a mission to undo the damage and set things right. You've got this!

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Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.