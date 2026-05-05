3 Zodiac Signs Feel Immense Happiness Starting On May 6, 2026

Starting on May 6, 2026, three zodiac signs are feeling immense happiness. We learned lessons from our sad experiences, but we don't want this negativity to last forever.

For a while, sadness overwhelmed us to the point that we actually believed it was here to stay. Yet, on Wednesday, when Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius, it miraculously vanishes. We're done making excuses and putting our happiness off.

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This day is about seizing the transformative energy of Pluto and running with it. We don't want to remain sad sacks forever, and so, we choose to grow and reach for the sun.

1. Pisces

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Well, it looks like you've reached the end of your rope when it comes to sadness. You thought that this phase of life would never end, yet on this day, it does just that. Voila! The sad times are finally over.

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The universe and its planets are working hard to influence you to see the beauty that is all around you. That's your language, right there, Pisces. So, get out of your head and look around. Take a walk outside and breathe in the fresh air.

It's beauty that brings you out of your sadness. Beauty reminds you that happiness can be found in nature and in simplicity. It's found in things that are not social or even material. When Pluto goes retrograde in Aquarius, you rise above it all and find immense joy in the process.

2. Cancer

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You've started to notice that the particular kind of sadness that's overwhelmed your life is all tied to the past. Nostalgia has become a burden, rather than a fun or pleasant memory. You feel bitterness when you think of certain past situations, and that only keeps you in that dark, sad place.

You no longer want this, Cancer, and you now feel as if it's creating trauma for you. This realization snaps you out of it. When Pluto goes retrograde in Aquarius, you are ready to look toward the future. You see now that there is no need to ruminate on past events.

You want to live in the present, instead of rehashing the past again and again. On Wednesday, Pluto's energy gives you the jumpstart you've needed to do just that.

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3. Virgo

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It's going to take a concerted effort for you to overcome the sadness you've been experiencing. Thankfully, when Pluto stations retrograde in Aquarius on Wednesday, you are finally willing to take on that responsibility.

You don't have to share anything with the world or post an announcement on social media. You simply have to promise yourself that you are going to get better. You've let yourself live in a very dark place, Virgo, and now, you're over it.

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You don't let this feeling linger, however, and that's a good thing. You decide to be happy again and give sadness less credence. It did its job, whatever that was, and now it's time to move on. You've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.